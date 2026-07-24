In response to your article in the Parkes Champion Post dated 17 April 2026 entitled 'Time’s up for daylight saving, says campaigner'.

I agree, daylight saving should be abolished in Australia.

I have read and experienced the detrimental effects it has on sleep patterns.

It causes so many road accidents and heart attacks, the farmers in NSW suffer so much and people are so tired, some of them don't even realise what is causing their lethargy!

Daylight savings in NSW has wrecked our summers.

Summer time is when we should be able to arise at 4 or 5 in the morning with loads of energy to get through the day, but as I said, everyone is so tired, they get up late and rush to work.

Daylight savings is cruel and totally unnecessary.

Many countries do not observe daylight savings. Why should Australia?

Why is it so hard to get rid of it? Why do we have to have daylight savings?

Why is the government inflicting this detrimental time change on some states of our country? Do they have a right to do this without our vote?

You may be aware that the USA is trying to make daylight savings permanent.

There is a video posted on Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon's Facebook page (on 16 July) which explains the many reasons why it should be abolished.

Jeanette Stanton, Sydney

READ MORE: Readers against daylight saving