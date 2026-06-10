Dear Editor

Have hated daylight saving from the very beginning.

We were living at Condobolin at the time and had plenty of daylight, it was very hot for the children travelling on the school bus in the afternoons.

To go out and do any gardening when it is cool enough in the afternoon means dinner is rather late and have missed the news.

Good luck.

Sylvia Glasson, Forbes

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Dear Editor

I am against daylight saving as it has no advantage for country people.

When daylight saving ends the sun is rising a few minutes later than it is on the shortest day of the year, and school children travelling long distances on school buses are getting on these buses in the dark on a winter's morning as well as on a summer's morning. Also households are having meals late and going to bed later.

If people in the city areas want to get up an hour earlier, all they have to do is set their alarm earlier, the rest of the state does not have to get up with them.

There are only 24 hours in a day and daylight saving does not give any more daylight.

Queensland and Western Australia do not have daylight saving, there has been two or three referendums on it and they rejected them all.

Daylight saving has to end in NSW as well.

Alan Lewis, West Wyalong

READ MORE: Time’s up for daylight saving, says campaigner