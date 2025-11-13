A 27-year-old man has died and his dog euthanised after the ute they were travelling in struck a tree in Tullamore last night.

Emergency services were called to The McGrane Way at Tullamore about 90km northwest of Parkes around 10.15pm following reports of a crash.

Officers attached to Central West Police District arrived to find a Nissan utility had collided with a tree, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media early Thursday morning.

The driver died at the scene.

Emergency services found the dog in the back of the ute, but due to the extent of its injuries, it was euthanised.

Police established a crime scene, and an investigation has commenced into the cause of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.