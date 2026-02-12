Six fires ignited on Eugowra Road in a week - four within hours of each other - as Rural Fire Service volunteers tackled flames in heatwave conditions.

Firefighters were first called to the area at 4.40pm on 25 January, when the mercury peaked at 42.9 degrees at the Parkes Airport.

Multiple RFS units from Parkes Headquarters Brigade, Cookamidgera, East Parkes and Coobang, as well as Fire and Rescue NSW, arrived to a running grass fire.

The situation was about to get a lot more complicated after a second fire was reported on the same road, just south of where firefighters were already.

Then crews found an additional two fires further south of the second fire.

A grass fire started across the road from the GrainCorp Parkes Sub Terminal on Eugowra Road on 25 January. PHOTO: NSW RFS Parkes Headquarters Brigade

"After a big effort from all involved the fires were successfully controlled and extinguished," a Parkes Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade spokesperson reported on social media.

The fires were patrolled overnight and continued to be patrolled in the days that followed.

However the next morning at 9.44am a tree located within a burnt area of one of the previous day's fires along Eugowra Road began smouldering.

It was extinguished, and before returning to the station crews did a patrol of all the fire grounds from the day before and additional patrols later in the day.

The RFS wanted to say a huge thank you to Steve Magill Earthmoving Pty Ltd and Nella Contracting and Commodities who supplied them with bulk water during the fires.

RFS firefighters battled four fires along Eugowra Road on 25 January and a smouldering tree and larger blaze in the days that followed. PHOTO: NSW RFS Parkes Headquarters Brigade

"And many, many thank yous to the farmers and local land owners who came with personal firefighting vehicles and trailers," the Headquarters Brigade said.

Six days later at 11.07am on 1 February, Parkes Headquarters firefighters were called to another fire on Eugowra Road, and were joined by units from Cookamidgera and East Parkes, as well as NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

This time they faced a bushfire in the South West Woodlands Nature Reserve.

The first arriving units were quick to access the fire, along with local farmers who had arrived with machinery to assist.

A bushfire ignited in the South West Woodlands Nature Reserve along Eugowra Road on 1 February that took a long few hours for firefighters and others to fight. PHOTO: NSW RFS Parkes Headquarters Brigade

Heavy machinery also helped to make tracks to the fire and created a fire break to slowdown the speed of the fire.

Air support was eventually called-in to assist with firefighting operations when accessing the fire was restricted.

Three aircrafts worked through the day making direct attacks on the blaze.

"After a long few hours crews gained the upper hand of the fire and conditions began to ease on the fireground, and thanks to a big effort from all involved the fire was successfully controlled and extinguished," a Parkes Headquarters spokesperson said.

They thanked everyone who responded so quickly and came to help.

Three firefighting aircraft were called in when firefighters could no longer access the fire within the South West Woodlands Nature Reserve on 1 February. PHOTO: NSW RFS Parkes Headquarters Brigade

Parkes Headquarters would like to warn and remind people that grass fires are unpredictable, and can start easily and spread quickly.

"Grass fires can move three times faster than a bush fire, leaving you little time to get ready," they said.

And grass fires on farms can destroy homes, crops and livelihoods.

A range of information on grass fires and bushfires and how to be prepared for one can be found on the RFS NSW website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

"As we creep further into fire season, hotter weather and higher fire danger ratings, we encourage everyone to do their part in helping us keep everyone safe," Parkes Headquarters said.

"There are many ways you can do this - from preparing your home and property, knowing your bush fire survival plan, downloading relevant apps to stay up to date with fires in your area and familiarising yourself with the fire alert levels."