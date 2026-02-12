After a relentless heatwave and still several weeks left of the bushfire season, the Mid Lachlan Valley Rural Fire Service (RFS) continues to urge people to be fire safe.

District Manager Superintendent Michael Robinson said they have seen a variety of weather conditions across the Mid Lachlan Valley - which covers the Weddin, Parkes, Forbes, and Lachlan Shires.

The heatwave at the end of January that saw temperatures soar into the mid 40s lasted a little longer than expected, Superintendent Robinson said, however the region saw less wind during the same period and fire danger ratings lower.

Though lower these ratings do not negate what a potential fire can do in that time.

"A benefit we saw was because of those higher temperatures, there was less activity undertaken across the landscape; less vehicle movement, less farming activity, so less potential for a fire to occur," he said.

Superintendent Robinson said the fire ratings don't take into account the potential risk of fire because of external activities.

"On a 45 degree day nobody really wants to be out doing other activities - welding, cutting, driving tractors, driving cars and the like," he said.

But the lower temperature and increased winds on 1 February, the Mid Lachlan Valley RFS saw a few fires take hold across the district.

Superintendent Robinson said while we have seen some reduced temperatures, we are still within the summer bushfire season and there are still risks.

He is reminding people to be vigilant about the activities they undertake and the environment where they undertake these activities in.

"Riding motorbikes, driving cars through dead grass all have the potential to start a fire. When you couple that with wind conditions [and] the reduction of humidity it is obviously of concern," he said.

The Mid Lachlan Valley Team has had a busy season this year, Superintendent Robinson attributing that to a drier than average year heading into the danger period among the reasons.

He said they have had several fires "of consequence" this bushfire season.

NSW RFS urges everyone to know your fire risk and what you will do if fire threatens.

Report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000).

For those on Facebook, the NSW RFS post updates through social media, on both the NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team pages.

The Hazards Near Me app can be downloaded onto smartphones and devices, or tune into ABC Radio.