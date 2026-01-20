Firefighters have worked hard in an extremely tough situation and conditions to prevent a raging house fire from causing more damage than it did.

Emergency services were called to Grenfell Street at 1.21am on Tuesday morning arriving to what first appeared to be three houses and yards on fire.

A fire had ignited inside the middle home, spreading to the front and backyards of its neighbours', to the house on the left and threatened the house on its right.

Flames also spread to trees, onto the footpath and power cables.

Firefighters arrived not only to find three homes on fire or threatened but grass, bushes, trees and live cables too.

"When we arrived three houses were on fire, the long grass was on fire, the bushes were on fire, the whole backyard and the whole front yard were on fire, the roofs were on fire," Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Captain Luke Allen said.

"The live cables were burnt off the power poles and there was an ember attack going across the road from the wind.

"We had pretty much everything thrown at us."

As his crew equipped themselves in breathing apparatus, Mr Allen said they called for back-up to help them battle the blaze that took them almost nine hours to extinguish.

The home on the left had been evacuated while there were no occupants inside the centre house where the fire started or the other home.

With wind gusts between 41-46km/h in the first few hours, seven fire trucks were on site including two from Parkes Fire and Rescue, one from Forbes and multiple from the Rural Fire Service to assist.

A Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) was also called-in from Cowra.

"Because of the depth of the fire we called for help," Mr Allen said.

"It was tough, because the house was brick and render there's a real danger of roof collapse, that's why we had the CAFS to shoot foam in there so we didn't go in."

While the centre house in Grenfell Street was lost, firefighters were able to save the two homes on either side.

Police and paramedics were also called to the scene.

"We contained the fire in one house and saved the other two," Mr Allen said, the latter two sustaining minimal fire damage.

"But the dwelling in the middle was lost.

"We finished up about 10am."

The fire and its cause are now under investigation.