The Energy from Waste (EfW) Community Working Party to support Parkes Shire Council in its advocacy against a facility that's been proposed for the Special Activation Precinct, has been appointed.

The working party was established after council voted to formally reject and strongly oppose any proposed Energy-from-Waste facility within Parkes Shire in February.

Community representatives have been appointed following a public Expressions of Interest (EOI) process over two weeks and will provide a forum for structured information sharing, identify community concerns and develop informed recommendations to council regarding the proposed facility.

A total of 15 applications were received from across the community.

After considering the applications by the councillor members of the working party, these community representatives have been appointed:

Neighbouring landholder: Lachlan Bennie.

Local business and industry: Samuel Jordan, Tracie Robertson and Chris Williams.

Agricultural stakeholders: Caron Chester, Andrew Rice, Sharon Woods (NSW Farmers) and Maurice Davey.

Community groups: Denise Blakemore (Can Assist) and Ken Engsmyr (Rotary).

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott welcomed the appointment of the community representatives and thanked everyone who expressed an interest in participating.

"Council was pleased with the level of community interest shown through the Expressions of Interest process, and I thank everyone who took the time to apply," Cr Westcott said.

"The working party brings together representatives from a range of sectors across our community, ensuring a broad range of local perspectives will help inform Council's ongoing advocacy and consideration of matters relating to the proposed Energy-from-Waste facility."

Cr Westcott also acknowledged those community members who submitted Expressions of Interest but were not appointed to the working party.

"While not all applicants could be appointed, council appreciates their willingness to contribute and welcomes their ongoing involvement in the discussion as this process continues," he said.

Despite extended consultation efforts, no Traditional Owner nominations were received.

"While we were disappointed not to receive an application from a Traditional Owner representative, council remains committed to engaging respectfully with Traditional Owners and recognising the importance of their perspectives as this matter progresses," Cr Westcott said.

An informal meet and greet of the committee was held on 15 July, which was attended by guest speaker Dr Peter Tait.

Dr Tait was one of the authors of the research paper “The health impacts of waste incineration: a systematic review”, which advocates a precautionary approach to EFW.

Dr Tait has been a senior member of the Public Health Association (PHA), and he represented the PHA at the recent EFW Parliamentary Inquiry.

The EfW Community Working Party will meet regularly to facilitate information sharing, discuss community issues and provide recommendations to council in accordance with its Terms of Reference, which were adopted in May.