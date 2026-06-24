An energy from waste community working party is one step closer to forming as Parkes Shire Council calls for expressions of interest.

Council is inviting expressions of interest from community members who would like to contribute to informed discussions and provide local input on the proposed energy from waste facility through the new working party.

Council will appoint up to 10 community representatives and is seeking a balanced mix of skills, experience, backgrounds and perspectives that reflect the diversity of the Parkes Shire community.

In its announcement last week, council said applicants should demonstrate a willingness to engage respectfully, consider a broad range of viewpoints, and contribute constructively to evidence-based discussions.

They're seeking representatives from Traditional Owners, directly affected neighbouring landholders, local business and industry, agricultural stakeholders, and recognised community groups.

Council has decided to establish the energy from waste working party to provide a structured and transparent forum for community engagement regarding the proposed facility, and to ensure local voices, concerns and expertise are heard, considered and communicated directly to council.

The idea was first suggested when council voted to formally reject and strongly oppose the proposed energy from waste facility within the Parkes Shire during its February monthly meeting.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the working party would provide an important avenue for community participation as council continues to represent the interests of residents.

"The Community Working Party will play an important role in ensuring local voices help inform council's advocacy and ongoing consideration of matters relating to the proposed facility," the Mayor said.

The working party is expected to consider matters including:

Environmental impacts and risks

Community health and wellbeing considerations

Infrastructure and transport implications

Emergency preparedness and response requirements

Independent expert advice commissioned by council where appropriate

Community concerns, questions and feedback

The working party will not make decisions on behalf of council, as it will operate in an advisory capacity, but rather will serve as a mechanism for constructive dialogue, evidence-based discussion and community participation, council said.

Recommendations developed by the working party will be presented to council for formal consideration.

"Council is committed to ensuring the community remains informed throughout the process," Cr Westcott said.

Meeting agendas, business papers and minutes are always publicly available through council's website.

Cr Westcott said community involvement will be central to the success of the working party.

It's expected the working party will play an important role in helping council understand community concerns and advocate for the interests of the Parkes Shire community.

Expressions of interest are open now and will close on 1 July.

Those interested in joining the working party can view the Terms of Reference and complete an online application form on council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Council/About-us/Committees-and-groups/Energy-from-Waste-Community-Working-Party.