At this year's Parkes NAIDOC celebrations and awards locals have been recognised for their continued dedication to sharing and preserving First Nations language and culture.

Incorporated into a family fun day with performances, arts and activities, and stalls at Bushman's Hill on Saturday, award recipients were announced by Cr Doug Pout.

Elder Award: Kim Oliver

Kim is always assisting and helping out the Wiradjuri community. She steps in when needed and always has a bright disposition and encouraging nature. Kim is a staunch Wiradjuri Elder and pittifies what being a Wiradjuri elder means.

Primary Youth Award and Annette Sloane Memorial Indigenous Youth of the Year: Lori-Jayde Gee

Lori has represented her school (Holy Family School) at AECG meetings and made it to the final of the Holy Family's Got Talent for a dance she choreographed, a cultural dance which she has performed at school and in the community.

She has represented locally, at district level and state for cross country making it to Sydney.

She also represented at district for six athletics events and state for 800m running in Newcastle, and was awarded senior girl champion at her school's athletics carnival.

Lori plays touch football over summer and is achieving wonderful results in Year 6 and is a friend to anyone in need.

She has spent her weekends over the last few months visiting a drug and rehabilitation centre with her family where she lifts spirits and encourages residents to keep pushing themselves for a better life.

Secondary Youth Award: Jamieson Hodge

Jamieson is the only young man at Parkes High School who is active in the Guwal dance group.

He is leading and mentoring many young students in BroSpeak, a special Indigenous program through his school where young men listen and learn from other First Nations men, teachers and each other.

He is also teaching a group a new dance he has created, as well as other peers to dance.

Non-Indigenous Award: Sharon Scott

Sharon has worked in the community services and government sectors in Parkes for many years recently finishing up as a foster care permanent program coordinator for our Western area.

She is dedicated and committed to Aboriginal children in the foster care space, ensuring they have trips to return to Country and keeping young people connected to their birth family, mob and their Country - as well as raising six children herself, three of them Aboriginal foster children for almost 18 years.

Sportsperson Award: Taj Lovett

Taj has excelled in rugby league, soccer, touch football, athletics, swimming and cross country. He was awarded the Parkes Spacemen's Steve Sullivan Memorial Award at their presentation night and the 2025 Peter McDonald Premiership award for Try of the Year.

Creative Talent Award: Katlyn Turnbull

Katlyn has made outstanding contributions to arts, she is dedicated to celebrating and sharing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Katlyn's work demonstrates exceptional creativity weaving together traditional stories and contemporary expressions in a way that inspires, educates and connects the community.

Through her talent she is not only showcasing artistic excellence but also preserves and promotes cultural knowledge, empowering others and fostering pride in identity.

Her commitment to cultural integrity, innovation and community engagement makes her a truly deserving recipient.

Caring for Country and Culture: Parkes Aboriginal Community Working Party (PACWP)

PACWP is a group of local Aboriginal community volunteers which was established in March 2011.

PACWP advocates for the needs of the Aboriginal community in the areas of social justice, social inclusion, education, housing and cultural improvement in Parkes.

They have also been involved in many projects in the community which has seen health services improve and they were involved in the Bushman's Hill Indigenous Precinct Project that saw the hill come together with an amphitheatre and Aboriginal art with local schools and the community.

They worked with Parkes Shire Council in raising the Aboriginal flag and engaged in countless companies ensuring Aboriginal employment opportunities.

The working party still consult and contribute and are a voice for our Aboriginal community today.

Education Award: Tyler Roberts

Year 8 student Tyler has been part of the Orana Young and Deadly Mob, a program for high potential and gifted Aboriginal students in rural, regional or remote NSW public schools, and has excelled in many subjects including science, mathematics and English.

Innovation Award: Wayne Bloomfield

Wayne is a local Wiradjuri man and son of the late Uncle Lionel Bloomfield, an elder in our community.

Wayne has been creative and is facilitating an Aboriginal men's group implementing activities, outings and barbecues, bringing together men and leading a group that provides value and drives positive change, positive contributions and is sharing his love of culture.

He organises activities including 'yarn-ups' about men's health, men's mental health and employment opportunities.

While his target group is for Aboriginal men, it is open to all men in our community who just want to come and learn about culture or have a yarn and a bit of fun, and share what is happening in the community.