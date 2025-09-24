The state's Tidy Towns awards finalists, community leaders, environmental champions, waste warriors and representatives from councils, businesses and community groups will be descending on Parkes in two weeks' time.

The town is hosting the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2025 Tidy Towns Awards from 10 to 12 October.

Last year Parkes won the prestigious NSW Overall Tidy Towns Award which also earnt us hosting rights for this year's event.

Along with the overall win Parkes took out multiple categories.

This year visitors to Parkes for the awards will have the chance to tour the facilities and events that earnt last year's titles.

On the Saturday attendees will browse and have lunch at Homegrown Parkes, the Community Spirit and Inclusion award winner.

Visitors will enjoy fresh, locally and regionally grown produce, unique homewares, creative artworks, be entertained by talented local performers and participate in engaging workshops.

After attendees witness the community spirit in Cooke Park, Parkes Shire Council is providing three tours around the area.

Tour one will see guests travel to the 2024 Liveable Town Award joint winner, Lake Endeavour, our shire's first freshwater recreational area.

There they will have the opportunity to check out the new facilities and even join the Parkes Dragon Boat Club on the water for a paddle.

Tour two is a trip to the Parkes Wetlands and splash park.

When touring the 2024 Biodiversity Conservation Award winner, the wetlands, attendees will learn about the design and construction process of the site and the next stages for the recreational space.

Then they will head to Parkes' new splash park and 2024 Liveable Town joint winner to see its innovative design, which mimics typography and hydrology of the area surrounding Parkes, inspired by the rivers, dams, weirs and bores.

And of course attendees will have the option to check out the Dish in the third tour and learn about the history of one of Australia's most prominent landmarks.

To conclude a spectacular day discovering Parkes, guests will dress in their finest to celebrate all that they have achieved this year at the annual awards presentation dinner at the Parkes Services Club where the 2025 winners will be announced.

The weekend visit will end with the handover of the Tidy Towns flags from Parkes to this year's overall winner and next year's host on Sunday morning and a barbecue breakfast in Cooke Park.