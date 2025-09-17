Without people who are committed to supporting the ongoing needs of their local health service, the Trundle Multi-Purpose Health Service (MPHS) wouldn’t have vital medical and practical equipment that is not covered by NSW Health.

These people make up the United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) of NSW, Trundle Branch that aim to make a meaningful difference to both patients and staff.

At their meeting on Monday, the branch held a special awards ceremony to reconise the outstanding dedication from members to make the auxiliary what it is today.

Among the many award recipients was committed Trundle volunteer Margaret Simmons.

Margaret was recognised for her service to the UHA Trundle Branch for more than 30 years and was awarded internal life membership for her many years of contribution to the auxiliary.

“That’s a wonderful award, it’s very moving that people think of me to be able to get that award,” Margaret said.

“I do this to give back to the community and I do like to be involved in the community when I can.”

Since 1991 when Margaret first joined the hospital auxiliary, encouraged by her mother in law, she stepped into the treasurer role and now nearly 40 years later she is proud to say she still holds the role.

When she first joined the hospital auxiliary they would raise money through different avenues such as catering for weddings, functions, birthday parties, clearing sales and the races, as well as street stalls (which the auxiliary still hosts), and art shows.

“What we do benefits everybody because most people are going to have to go to the hospital for one reason or another.

“Overall it benefits the town, it benefits the hospital and the good thing is that the money stays in town,” Margaret added.

Margret wasn’t the only one to be recognised for her years of service and contribution.

Jean Willis has also given 30 years to the hospital auxiliary and was also awarded internal life membership.

Marlene Mayall was recognised for her 20 years of service, Betty Nipperess and Jan Wright were recognised for 15 years each and Carol Schneider and Robin Blunden were recognised for their 10 years of service.

All together these ladies have given more than 130 years to the UHA Trundle Branch.

Lyn Nipperess, Sally Capell, Trish and Anthony Wright and the Trundle Bush Tucker Day Committee were also awarded certificates of appreciation recognising their contribution to the Trundle UHA.