Parkes Dance Co students danced their hearts out for one week to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House through Dance for Sick Kids.

The group of dancers raised more than $13,900 in the week held in May, placing Parkes Dance Co within the top 10 highest fundraising groups in the state.

Principal Jess Kinsela said she was thrilled with the response from her students and the Parkes community to the challenge, raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Saturday evening disco was the final event of the week-long dancing fundraiser which saw more than 90 students dancing the night away. See all the fun they got up to!