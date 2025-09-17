Behind every successful event, thriving organisation or strong community you’ll almost always find volunteers at work.

They are the heartbeat of every community.

We wouldn't have a Parkes Show without them, that's for sure.

Long-time dubbed “The Greatest Show West of the Blue Mountains”, the event is only what it is today - and frankly still exists - thanks to numerous local families whose proud tradition of helping out and being involved in the show began generations ago.

And for most, the love affair and community connection began from when they were children.

Families like the Halls, O'Briens, Keiths and Bickets - just to name a few - and many have family members who are former presidents or have served on the committee.

For Jason Hall and his brother Andrew, their connection runs four generations deep.

It began with their grandfather Alan Hockey, then their father Linden Hall and now their children are involved.

All four men have been past presidents of the Parkes Show.

"It's good to give back to the community, I enjoy it," Jason said, as reasons why he helps out every year.

He enjoys the camaraderie and being around like-minded people, and it's become a social outlet as it has for most.

Jason, and others like Tim and Garry O'Brien and Scott Bicket, usually handle the show space such as the pavilions and the traders for the show like the stands, rides and games, as well as the logistics in general.

"We help out wherever we're needed," Jason said.

"Everyone has their job to do and they do it."

Tim O'Brien joined the committee in 1981 but had been involved in the show in some capacity since he was a child.

He is a former president, as is his son Garry, and Tim's grandchildren are involved now too.

As fate would have it, Garry was born during the show.

"You could say I was born into the show, I had no hope!" Garry laughed.

Tim was also president of the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW from 2013 to 2016, overseeing 192 shows during that time.

Part of their role is to set the rules for show exhibits and competitions and organise all the insurance. There's also a disciplinary committee and they support the state-based competitions such as the Young Woman, crop and junior judging events.

Tim is currently the chairman of the Parkes Showground Land Manager.

Both Tim and Ken Keith's parents Jim and Vi Keith were big volunteers of the Parkes Show.

"Dad was chief steward of the District Exhibit for more than 20 years," Tim said.

"Nothing was allowed to be bought, Dad said everything had to be grown and sourced locally.

"I was working the exhibits since I was a kid."

The brothers' involvement in the show spans 60 years themselves and counting, and Tim is also a former president.

Ken Simpson took over the District Exhibit after Jim for about six or eight years, it returning to the hands of a Keith (Ken) after that.

Its purpose is to showcase the produce of the district with a different theme each year.

It involves year-long planning Tim said, with the physical work on it taking about a week.

"We construct everything from scratch ourselves," he said.

Tim O'Brien said most show societies use the Sydney Royal Show backdrop for their district exhibits.

"They prefer to do their own in Parkes, we used to love it," he said.

Unfortunately there hasn't been a District Exhibit at the Parkes Show for a few years since there's been no main pavilion to house the display while it remains under construction, nor room anywhere else to put it.

Scott Bicket has been involved in the Parkes Show for 40 years.

He started helping out in the sheep pavilion and is now the chief pavilion steward, a role he's generously fulfilled for the last 10 years.

He's also a generational volunteer, following in the footsteps of his father Douglas Bicket and his uncle.

Scott's daughter Rebecca was named Parkes Showgirl in 2021, during an unprecedented time in our lives that was the Covid pandemic and before the competition was renamed Young Woman.

Our outgoing show president Cynara Jones started a new tradition when she became the first in her family to get involved with the Parkes Show.

With a genuine love for the event and a passion to support those she saw working so hard, she joined the committee in 2012 and was one of their vice presidents by 2014.

She became the first female Parkes Show Society president in 2023.

"I have just always loved coming to the show," she said.

"I grew up a few streets away from the showground... I have very fond memories of the show as a kid.

"Every year I was bringing my boys to the show, and I saw how much work went into it and how amazing it all was.

"I just wanted to come in and help."

Cynara's predecessor Peter Unger was the first in his family to begin helping out with the show too.

He lives in Alectown and when community events and groups were shutting down in the village, he decided to "come in" and help at the Parkes Show.

That was about 20 years ago.

Planning for the next Parkes Show usually begins after the show society's AGM in February, the entertainment and all the space applications the first to be discussed.

The weekly working bees begin about May.

It's one big job made lighter by many hands, which over the years has been disappearing.

Volunteers are always needed and anyone is welcome to attend the show society's monthly meetings on the second Thursday of every month at the 'Somewhere... in Parkes' facility in Clarinda Street from 7pm.

Those interested can also reach out to the show secretary on 0467 622 580 or email secretary@parkesshow.org.au.