By GARRY O'BRIEN

Parkes Show Society extends an invitation to the community to attend its rescheduled screening of Just A Farmer.

Taking place on Friday night, 19 September, the Parkes Christian School Hall will play host to this topical local premiere, offering a night not to be missed.

A moving and powerful movie that shines a light on the real stories behind life on the land, this film transcends traditional cinema and authentically portrays the challenges and triumphs of a resilient farmer in rural Australia.

In a time when the voices of rural and regional communities can often be overlooked, Just A Farmer gives farmers the spotlight, not just as food producers but as innovators, parents, caretakers of the land and deeply connected members of local communities.

This film captures the raw emotion, mental toll and challenges of rural isolation and the resilience that defines life beyond city limits.

Whether you come from a farming background, or you live and work in a regional area and care about the future of rural Australia, this special event offers a chance to come together with your community and reflect on what binds us together.

The committee is proud to have organised this event for the community to enjoy.

September is National Suicide Prevention month and this is a great opportunity to get together with family and friends, as well as create new connections while sparking meaningful conversations along the way.

Kindly sponsored by Black Dog Institute, tickets are just $10 each, with a full range of all your favourite movie snacks and refreshments available to purchase and make your experience more authentic and memorable.

Tickets are available through the 123tix website or can be purchased at the door on the night, subject to availability. Bring your friends and family and be a part of this fantastic night of entertainment.