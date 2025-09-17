The United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) of Trundle, a passionate group of local women, has long been the quiet force behind many of the comforts and essential equipment at the Trundle Multi-Purpose Health Service (MPHS).

From pressure care devices and mobility aids to kitchen appliances and outdoor seating, their contributions touch nearly every corner of the facility.

One of the Auxiliary's dedicated members, Margaret Simmons who has been part of the Auxiliary for over 30 years shared one of the largest financial contributions the branch has made was towards to hospital garden.

"That was a lot of money and it is the benefit of the residents and staff to be able to go outside and have a nice space," she said.

"For all the time that I have been involved, that would be the biggest financial contribution that we have made and the whole town got behind us to do that."

Over the years the UHA of Trundle have funded treatment trolleys, patient monitoring equipment, bedding, chairs, staffroom essentials and even maintenance tools.

No request is too small if it means improving the wellbeing of patients and staff.

"Every raffle ticket sold, every cake purchased, every cent donated, helps deliver the tools, care and dignity our rural health service deserves," the Auxiliary shared.

Now, the Auxiliary is launching a membership drive to ensure its legacy continues for many more years.

"For many years, UHA Trundle has been proudly supported solely by the local community. The generosity of this town (Trundle) has sustained us and helped keep our hospital equipped with the essentials.

"But we know Trundle already supports many wonderful causes. That's why we're inviting new members from across the wider district who share our commitment to rural health to join."

Trundle locals are also encouraged to get involved with the Auxiliary.

"All our members are elderly. We need some younger people with fresh ideas for fundraising and the time to help," Margaret added.

If you are interested in knowing more about the UHA of Trundle or want to get involved you can reach out by emailing the branch at uhatrundle2875@gmail.com or you can catch some of the current members of the Auxiliary at their next street stall on Friday, 28 November.