Hard work and a positive attitude have paid off for Wykamps Plastering apprentice Bob McEwen, who has been named AWCINSW Apprentice of the Year for the Central West/Riverina Region at the Association of Wall and Ceiling Industries (AWCI) NSW Awards of Excellence.

Bob, who is in the final months of his four-year apprenticeship said he was stunned when his name was announced for the award.

"I was pretty shocked at first, I thought it was a joke. I didn't expect to win the award at all," he said.

"It's pretty good. I've been taught well by my boss and other workers."

From more than 100 nominations, Bob was one of three NSW winners awarded the honour, joining the Northern Rivers/New England Apprentice of the Year Behn Swatten and Sydney/South Coast Region recipient Mathew Byrne at a ceremony in Darling Harbour in September.

Bob, from Parkes, began his apprenticeship with the company that's based out of Eugowra unexpectedly during Covid.

"I got offered a job and took it to get out of the house. I sort of fell into it but I've stuck with it."

Despite not planning a career in plastering, Bob has found satisfaction in putting together a nice home and working with great people around him.

"I work with some good blokes and I enjoy putting together good homes for people," he said.

Bob was nominated for the award by his trainer and assessor Russell Smith from AWCINSW, who said Bob was chosen for the award based on his strong attendance and performance in classes, his strong attention to detail and enthusiasm for the trade.

"He's great. He always turns up to class and puts a lot of input into class discussions," Russell said.

"He's very good at what he does and is genuinely enthusiastic about being a plasterer.

"It's always good to find kids like that - you want to give them a bit of promotion."

As Bob nears the completion of his apprenticeship he said he isn't going anywhere and will be sticking around in the industry for a while.