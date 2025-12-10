Adrianne Brown is formally being recognised for her remarkable 25-year tenure as a local volunteer with Parkes Can Assist, exemplifying unwavering dedication to the charity and ongoing support for cancer patients and their families.

Adrianne has recently faced health challenges due to Motor Neurone Disease.

Now a life member of Can Assist, Adrianne began volunteering by helping to fundraise for Can Assist.

She has served as treasurer for more than 20 years and, in the last decade, managed donated goods sales at the Parkes Showground for the charity, overseeing sorting, pricing, and sales.

Her work has been key to raising funds for locals receiving cancer treatment.

Adrianne’s responsibilities expanded four years ago with the opening of the Can Assist Shop in Parkes in Court Street, where she served as shop manager.

Under her leadership, the shop established a reputation for providing a welcoming atmosphere and offering a diverse range of high-quality donated merchandise.

The success of the shop is owed entirely to community donations, with Adrianne and fellow volunteers instrumental in the receipt, organisation, display, and sale of every item.

“Adrianne established the framework from the outset,” a fellow Can Assist volunteer said.

“Her leadership was pivotal in shaping the shop’s structure and fostering strong engagement within the community.”

Revenue generated from both the shop and other activities has enabled Can Assist Parkes to continue delivering financial assistance to local cancer patients, helping to offset expenses related to travel, accommodation and medical care.

Community members and colleagues regularly commend Adrianne’s reliability and commitment.

Her recent retirement from the shop manager duties marks the end of a significant era, yet her legacy continues to underpin the shop’s foundation.

Although she will no longer manage daily operations, Adrianne remains highly regarded within Can Assist Parkes.

“Adrianne has dedicated 25 years to supporting others,” said another volunteer.

“Her commitment has made a tangible impact, benefiting the entire community.

"Numerous families have received necessary aid from Can Assist thanks to shop-generated donations.”

As her contributions are celebrated across Parkes, Can Assist said it is clear that Adrianne’s exemplary service, compassion and guidance will motivate volunteers for years to come.

For information or assistance with Can Assist, you can contact the charity at the shop or reach their welfare officer on 0447 051 946.

"We welcome new volunteers," Can Assist said.

Christmas message from Parkes Can Assist

As we come to the close of another year, Parkes Can Assist would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us throughout 2025.

To our local businesses, your generosity and ongoing partnership make an incredible difference in the lives of those facing cancer in our community.

Your willingness to donate, sponsor, collaborate and stand beside us ensures we can continue offering vital financial assistance to people when they need it most.

To our dedicated volunteers, we simply couldn’t do what we do without your compassion, energy and commitment.

Whether you helped at events, worked behind the scenes, or gave your time in any capacity, you are the heart of our organisation.

To our supporters and donors, thank you for every contribution - large or small.

Your kindness lightens burdens, brings hope and reminds local families that they are not alone on their cancer journey.

As we celebrate the festive season, we reflect with gratitude on a year filled with community spirit, generosity and support.

From all of us at Parkes Can Assist, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a safe, happy and healthy New Year.

May the holiday season bring joy, peace and togetherness to you and your loved ones.

Thank you for making a meaningful difference in our community.

Warmest wishes,

Parkes Can Assist