The Parkes Shire Concert Band has a history dating back to the 1890s, originally as the Parkes Brass Band.

In 1995 it transitioned to the Parkes Shire Concert Band, expanding its instrumentation to include woodwind, strings and keyboard.

In 1996 Parkes Shire employed a music development officer in Peter Poole. He engaged with all primary schools in the shire and liaised with the Christian school, high school and Lindsay Moorehouse to collaborate orchestral occasions.

The band is known for its performances at the Parkes Elvis Festival, leading the parade for about 15 years and participating in various other events during the festival.

The band also performs at community events throughout the year, including ANZAC Day, Australia Day, Parkes Paint the Town REaD, Trundle ABBA Festival, regional shows and those at Southern Cross Village.

The Parkes Shire Concert Band is committed to providing musical education to residents of all ages within the Parkes Shire, including supporting and tutoring students in the Parkes Public School Band.

"Our mission is to sustain music education and community music for shire occasions," Band stalwart Ellen Tom said.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, members of the Parkes Shire Concert Band have reflected on their music journey.

The band has had many, many members come and go, and they have all kept the band viable to continue.

Over the past few years with many contractors and students having long/short employment stays, it has been wonderful for the band that visitors seek them out, and are keen to join them.

Notable has been the three PHD students who did their six month placements with Parkes Shire Council.

"For five years we had a constant stream of musicians coming and going," Ellen said.

"Others have been contracting for the RMS and the bypass.

"It is wonderful to offer friendship and community to these temporary residents.

"We have an age range in the band from 12 years to 82 years, music is for everyone!

"Thank you to Parkes Shire Council and Evolution for their sponsorship."

There is a display of band history at the Henry Parkes Museum in celebration of their anniversary.

Thank you to all for putting this together.

BAND MEMBER PROFILES

Doug Richards - Guitar/Drummer

Moved to Parkes in 2004 due to inability to function in the music scene in Sydney. I looked at teaching and was approached by Marg Willmott to join the Conservatorium in Forbes. I was also asked to help with the production of ‘Groovy Moves’ putting music together, introducing me to many more productions for the Little Theatre, as guitar, bass and drummer, as well as music arranger.

My teaching area for the Con included Parkes, Tullamore, West Wyalong and Condobolin.

With the help of Catherine Arthurson, the Con teacher at the time, I formed Dr Music and the Con Kids consisting of the best kids in the Con, plus me and Catherine. We used to perform at schools in the district and provided the backup spot for the James Morrison concert in Forbes Town Hall, as well as the first ‘River Festival’.

In later years I have been an active member of the PSCB as an arranger drummer and guitarist.

Loki Ramsay - Trombone, Trumpet, Cornet

I joined the band on 23 August, 2022. I had been tossing up joining since I first moved to Parkes in January of 2022. I made the decision to join the band while I was volunteering at the NSW State Band Championships over the 20 and 21 August.

I remember being on stage crew and sitting next to the stage while there were bands on and thinking "this is where I belong. I need to get back to it" and so I joined within a week.

I had been weaving in and out of bands since I was six, starting in Bankstown Youth Band, but this is the band I have stuck with the longest.

When I joined, I could barely play trombone and I couldn't read Bass Clef. Now, I'm confidently (and sometimes sight reading) AMEB grade 4 music and working on AMEB grade 6 pieces.

Joining the band has opened more musical doors than I could've imagined, including joining other ensembles for competitions.

Russell Brown - Flute

I’ve have been playing flute with PSCB since 2015.

I started piano lessons in 1992 and played through high school doing AMEB exams

I started learning flute with Campbelltown Camden District Band about 1996.

I was playing the drums for church in Sydney about 1997, and continue to play drums for church in Forbes when I moved there in 2008, I also joined Forbes Town and District Band.

When the band was too small for drums I decided to pick up the flute again.

I play for bands and join in other regional bands when needed.

Annette Gascoigne - Saxaphone

I joined the band in 2020. My daughter was playing trumpet and had joined the band so I was bringing her to lessons and listening as they practiced.

Music has been a big part of my life. I grew up playing the piano, and had a brief try of the trombone in grade 7. I have played piano for church and school events both as a student and as an adult for many years.

After listening to many practices I thought that it would be fun to pick up an instrument and join the band. I was particularly encouraged by one member to just have a go. There was no pressure to be perfect and we have a talented bandmaster who helped me through the early days to navigate the instrument and the compositions.

I started on the clarinet because we had one at home, but it didn’t feel like a good fit for me. I have no idea why but I thought the saxophone looked like fun so I tried it for a while…and there was no turning back.

I hired the instrument from the band for a few years and then purchased my very own shiny new saxophone and absolutely love it. I now play alto and sometimes tenor sax to varying degrees of accomplishment.

From being a member of the band I have gone on to be a member of Subtonic Fusion, and have also had the privilege of playing for the musical BIG at Parkes M and D.

Playing for the community is rewarding. There are opportunities to play with bands from other towns in our region and beyond for many different types of events. Making new friends and keeping your brain active and challenged are the many benefits, there is something about playing music with others that is unlike anything else. I thoroughly enjoy being a member of PSCB.

Olive Hinks - Drummer

A RBCC student, Olive has been playing drums for 1.5 years and joined the band at the start of this year. Her musical journey began at Parkes East Public School, where she first discovered a love of percussion through playing the marimba.

This early interest sparked a desire to learn drums, and in Year 6 she began lessons with Sharee Wilson in Parkes.

With Sharee’s encouragement, Olive joined the Forbes Town Band to perform Christmas carols, where she met Duncan, who later invited her to join the band.

Since becoming a member at the start of 2025, Olive has performed with the band at a variety of events including Orange, local school and community fetes, Home Grown Parkes, and the eisteddfod. She has thoroughly enjoyed her time with the band and continues to grow as a talented and enthusiastic drummer.

Minaga - Saxaphone

I'm 12 years old, a student at Holy Family Primary School and I love music. I started playing piano in 2021 with my awesome teacher, Alison. Every year I do piano exams and move up grades. It’s nerve-wracking but so cool when I pass!

After a while, I wanted to try another instrument. Then I saw the Parkes Band playing at a town event, and I thought, I want do that!

So I messaged Duncan, the band leader, and guess what? He said YES! He even gave me private saxophone lessons, which I still do now. (Thanks, Duncan!)

Four months later I was invited to join the Parkes Shire Band, the big one! I was super nervous but everyone was so nice and supportive. Now I’ve played at loads of events, and it’s the best feeling. Practicing alone is fun, but playing with the band? Even better!

This year, the band is celebrating 30 years of making music for our community. How cool is that? I hope it keeps going for another 30 so more kids like me can join.

If you’re thinking about learning an instrument, just go for it! It doesn’t matter how old you are, how much time you have, or if you’ve never played before. The band will welcome you, and trust me, you won’t regret it. Music = happiness. Let’s make more of it together!

Duncan Clement - Music Director

Started learning cornet and bagpipes in 1977.

Member of Knox Grammar School Concert Band, KGS pipe band, Knox-Abbotsleigh Orchestra, 1978-82.

1983-85 member of City of Newcastle Concert Band.

1984 to mid 1985 was 18 months of BMusEd before I left to become a mechanic.

I first joined in 1986, I was secretary/treasurer for a couple of years and assisted with the band becoming a concert band in 1995, acting MD 1996 and assistant MD with Peter Poole 1997.

Left the band 1998 when I moved to Dubbo.

Rejoined the band in 2014 and was appointed MD in 2015.

I really enjoy teaching beginners, assisting at Parkes Public School band, and playing with other bands and musicals.

Brian Symonds - Euphonium, French Horn

I joined the Parkes Town Band about 1958 as I was friends with Christopher Lusted at school who was the son of the then Bandmaster Jack Lusted. Jack returned to Tasmania soon after and was a life member of the Tasmanian Brass Band Association, until recently was Bandmaster of the Ulverstone Band.

Jack was followed by a PMG linesman Ron Arthur. He was good teaching juniors and in 1964 became bandmaster. He encouraged solo competitions and Band Sundays at Mudgee, Lithgow, Orange and Dubbo.

I left Parkes in early 1964 to join the PMG department as a technician, so had a break from the band.

John McGregor an Englishman with a number of degrees took over the band. He was also a teacher at Parkes High School. During this period a number of players were developed and became quite accomplished before moving on. Namely Ray aka Gary McPherson, Robert Tinker, Andrew Hood, Ralph Daines, who all did well in solo competitions, some became Australian Champions.

In 1968 I returned to Parkes and rejoined the band briefly when John McGregor was still the bandmaster. I was married in 1970 and left the band. During this time I played bass guitar with a Gospel Group attending rallies at caravan parks and coffee shops with a group attached to open air campaigners.

Sometime later I rejoined the band when Bruce Searle, followed by Campbell Peden, who were the bandmasters (1970-80).

Peter Poole was employed by PSC as music development officer/music director for the shire in 1996, and I joined the band again. We played at a 125th Centenary concert for Parkes at the Leagues Club and also did some quartet work for Central West Band Championships. I had a break from the band for family commitments.

I later joined the Christian school band, and we rehearsed with the high school band, Peak Hill Band and PSCB for a concert in the HS hall. I rejoined the band in the 2000, and I’m also a member of the Forbes Town Band. In 2014 I became involved in a number of musicals with the Parkes M&D - Pirates of Penzance, Hairspray, Anne of Green Gable and Les Miserables.

Ellen Tom – Clarinet and Saxaphone

My mother instilled the love of music in our household growing up. She had been taught the piano to grade 6 level by the Nuns, however unfortunately the outbreak of WW2 stopped the lessons.

As teenagers my sister sang in a youth band, and I played guitar in a folk band, mostly at church. My children Rhonda and Shane commenced piano and saxophone with the Bathurst Con. when we arrived in Parkes in 1994, and in 1996 son Shane joined the PSCB.

Peter Poole music director developed a concert band, and visited schools to attract students. I became a volunteer parent , and in 2000, in time for the Olympic celebrations, I joined playing clarinet and saxophone.

Music has been a wonderful fulfillment to return to. Playing music as an adult, with my children, and the many many friends I’ve made along the way. I don’t see it as volunteering, rather a great way to participate in my community.

The fun of playing in 3 M&D musicals, PHS Musicals, the Lachlan Community Orchestra, all the events that the shire host, and community concerts we have played. Since 2015 I’ve branched out playing at regional town band festivals, introduced many band friends to our band, and now those collaborations are a permanent calendar fixture, such as The Leeton Outback Band Festival, and Combined Country Bands.

It’s wonderful those musicians are playing at our concert. I started volunteering with woodwind at Parkes Public School band since 2018, and it’s wonderful to see the students achieve playing music.

My music journey continues with recommencing piano lessons with dear friend and teacher Kerriean Hood in 2021, and now Pam Parkin. The opportunity to learn or reconnect with music at any age, and have a community band to join in with is wonderful.

Rhonda Redenbach - Percussion

I started playing the Tenor Horn at age eight years at Calare Public School with Harry Sloggett and joined the Orange City Brass Band. Learned the organ and the piano from Gordon Smee. In Year 7 at Orange High School, I took up the viola and played in Gordon Smee Orange Orchestra.

I joined the Parkes Shire Concert Band in 1997, when our first daughter Esther joined the band on alto saxophone later Bari, Tenor and Soprano Saxophone, then Alexandra on the trumpet and baritone, Ameila on clarinet and bass claranet and Carl on drums.

During that time helped with the band and became part of the committee for Western Districts Band Association. I attended a workshop in Sydney and became Drum Major so I could lead band with the Mace.

I became president in 2001. Have filled in the role of part-time conductor, learners band in between conductors, librarian and public officer. I started playing drums kit, when we were without one, then base drum, then later the side drum in the street parades. I now play Axillary Percussion and remain president in 2025.

Phil Redenbach - Bass Guitar

I started playing guitar when a school band was formed at Peak Hill Central (1977/78) with the aim of providing music for school dances. This then led to playing guitar in local church groups, where I moved from rhythm/ lead guitar to bass guitar and then keyboards, depending on the demand of the circumstances.

I then played guitar for a Dubbo dance band called the New Goldstars while I attended TAFE in Dubbo for a pre-apprenticeship course in 1979.

After getting married and starting to live in Parkes in 1985 I had various bands which started out playing for wedding and parties, then moving into clubs and pubs, as well as playing for some balls in the district.

When line dancing first became popular, we started incorporating line dancing music into our repertoire. We also played for the Elvis Festival in it's early years.

With the winding up of local Forbes dance band Vintage Brass, a demand for a band playing Old Time New Vogue dancing arose.

We then modified out repertoire to cater for this and I have been playing for Old Time New Vogue dances ever since.

In recent times I have been playing bass guitar in the Parkes Shire Concert Band. This has increased my knowledge and skill in reading the bass clef on guitar, as well as learning about all the other conventions involved with written music in band scores.

This has allowed me to be involved with the band for various Musical and Dramatical Society (M&D) musical productions, which has further increased this skill and knowledge. A further development from this M&D band has been the involvement with the jazz/rock band Subtonic Fusion, which is made up of other musicians who have also played for the M&D band.

Alison Quinn - Flute

My musical journey began in the mid 1970s when I became a member of the Parkes Methodist Junior Choir.

Being part of this choir gave me a lifelong love of music and working together within a group to make music under the direction of Ron Watts. At this time, I began piano lessons with Kerriean Hood and later Betty Spicer.

When I started high school, the opportunity to learn an instrument was offered to me and I began flute lessons with Sandy Smith. My flute playing also led me to joining the school band. At this time the band at Parkes High School was a large concert band under the leadership of John MacGregor. During High School I continued to sing in the church choir and play in the school band. In addition to this I played for the M and D musicals Oklahoma and Carousel.

On leaving school I was accepted to study Music and Education at Newcastle Conservatorium. In 1988, I was appointed to Cowra High School as a music and English teacher. Here I worked with a development band for four years.

In 1992 I moved to Sydney and took a job as music, English and drama teacher at De La salle College Ashfield. During this time, I led the liturgical music, working with students to lead the music for masses as well as developing performance ensembles at the college.

I also produced two Inner West Music Festivals, involving all the diocesan schools across the Inner West Diocese. These festivals involved each school presenting a musical item and combined vocal and instrumental ensembles.

In 1998 I was employed at Red Bend Catholic College in Forbes. I worked here for twenty-one years. At the college I led both bands and vocal groups as well as leading the liturgical music for school masses. In this time, I directed and produced a variety of school productions, including Little Shop of Horrors, Boys Own Macbeth and We Will Rock You.

During this time both my daughters were part of the Parkes Shire Concert Band. Yvette on flute and Monique on trumpet. I decided I would like to play in the band as well, so I decided to join playing trombone.

In 2020 I moved to Queensland for a lifestyle change and to finish my Masters Degree in Creative Industries. I spent three years at Carmel College Thornlands, teaching music and English.

While at Carmel I developed the Soul Band, initially to accompany the school masses. However, this group of students were amazing musicians and we extended our repertoire. The highlight for this ensemble was winning a Gold Award at the Queensland Catholic Schools Music Festival.

In 2024 I returned to Parkes for family reasons and decided to rejoin the Parkes Shire Concert Band, playing flute. It’s wonderful the band is still continuing on.

Sam Hunt - Trumpet

I’m 12 years and in Year 7 at Parkes High School. I started learning the trumpet when I was 8, but I didn't actually start out wanting to learn the trumpet. I wanted to learn the bugle to play the Last Post at my school. I eventually got hooked on trumpet.

After a year I joined the band in which I found a few friends. I distinctly remember practising for my first Eisteddfod and a friend with the same name as me (Sam), he was here on a placement with Parkes Shire Council, and came to band.

I have had many friends come and go over time but band has always been fun. I finally ended up getting good enough to do the one thing I started for, playing the Last Post at my school's ANZAC Day service and it was very amazing.

Since then, although I have recently started high school, I played at other services ever since.

I even played the Last Post during this year and the 2023 dawn and Parkes services on Anzac Day. I love being part of the band and am proud to be part of it.

Vicki Warwick - Clarinet

Music was always very important in my family. I began keyboard lessons when I was in kindergarten and continued until we moved to Canberra. I then played with a recorder group at my school in Year 4, and progressed to the school band in Year 5.

As my primary school was a 'brass' school, I started on the euphonium, which I continued to play through to the end of Year 6.

In the summer holidays between Years 5 and 6, I went to 'music school' where I learned to play the clarinet. I enjoyed it so much that I had lessons and played in the Tuggeranong Valley Band, then Lanyon Valley Band.

In 2012, after a hiatus of about 15 years, I picked my clarinet up again and joined the Parkes Shire Concert Band.

At the time I was teaching music at the high school which reignited my love of music. I stayed with the band for around a year then life got busy and I put it aside. I have now been back with the band for about three years, playing the clarinet.

In 2023, I took over the school band following the lifting of Covid restrictions. Each year we have around 15 students in Years 3-6 - for some of these kids this is the first time they have picked up an instrument. With the help of volunteers from PSCB, the students are tutored in their chosen instrument and begin by playing the school song and anthem at our school assemblies.

This year the school band played accompanied by PSCB at the PPS fete and they competed in Forbes Eisteddfod, earning a Highly Commended.