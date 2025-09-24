October will mark the 25th anniversary of the release The Dish, the iconic Australian historical comedy-drama film featuring Parkes' very own Murriyang Parkes Radio Telescope and its role in relaying live footage of humanity's first steps on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969.

It was the top-grossing Australian film in 2000.

The team at the Parkes Shire Library is planning a special event to celebrate the occasion and they are aware there were many locals involved as extras in the film.

The team would love to hear from them.

If you were involved in the film and are interested in sharing your experiences with a group, please contact the library on 6861 2309 or email them at library@parkes.nsw.gov.au.