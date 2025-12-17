The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society has received a record 22 Canberra Area Theatre (CAT) Award nominations.

The nominations for this year's CAT Awards were released on Sunday, with the Society thrilled to share the news.

It said the record number is a testament to the dedication and commitment of its directors, musical directors, tech and set teams, casts and everyone else involved in its three productions in 2025.

There are 11 nominations for Little Shop of Horrors, seven for Frozen Jr and four for Mumma Mia (see the list in full below).

The Society said the significant improvement in sound and lighting has also been recognised.

"Well done and congratulations to all our nominees and everyone involved in the three amazing productions this year," Parkes M and D said on social media when sharing the announcement.

The gala ceremony will be held on Saturday, 31 January at The Q Theatre in Queanbeyan, with the junior productions presented at 2pm and open categories at 5pm.

The Parkes M and D family plan to attend and support each other as one at the awards.

The 2025 CAT Award nominations are:

Best Lighting Design: Lyn Townsend and Gail Smith - Frozen Jr.

Best Sound Design: Darren Mann and Gail Smith - Mamma Mia; Darren Mann - Little Shop of Horrors.

John Thomson Theatre Magic: Assembly and lighting of the Ice Palace - Frozen Jr; The Bottle Dance - Little Shop of Horrors.

Best Orchestra: Little Shop of Horrors; Mamma Mia.

Patricia Kelson Encouragement Award: Curdie Butler as Hans in Frozen Jr; Harrison Rowbotham as Kristoff in Frozen Jr.

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Aaron Kingham as Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors; Thomas Glastonbury as Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors.

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ruth Virtue as Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors.

Best Actor in a Lead Role in a Musical: Matthew Mann as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

Best Actress in a Lead Role in a Musical: Hannah Farrant-Jayet as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

Best Choreography for a Musical: Gracie Townsend - Mamma Mia.

Best Musical Direction: Kirsty Cairney and Anthony Leonard - Little Shop of Horrors.

Best Direction of a Musical or Variety Show: Hannah Symonds - Little Shop of Horrors.

Best Production of a Musical: Little Shop of Horrors; Mamma Mia.

Youth categories were announced in November:

Best Costume Design for a School or Youth Musical: Lyn Townsend, Elisa Massari, Ruth Virtue and Angie Drooger - Frozen Jr.

Best Direction for a School or Youth Musical: Lyn Townsend, Ruth Virtue and Angie Drooger - Frozen Jr.

Best Production of a School or Youth Musical: Frozen Jr.