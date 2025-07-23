It’s been 30 years since the Parkes Shire Concert Band formed in 1995.

But the group has a long and proud history in the town with roots dating back to the 1890s as a brass band.

Here’s a little look back on the band over the last 30 years in particular.

The band has seen many members and conductors come and go, some as integral members of the band, such as Paul Dawson, Esther and Mal Bruce, Mitch Richards and the Quinn family.

Over the 30-year period many local families have been members of the Parkes Shire Concert Band and Parkes Town Band.

At the end of 2024 the Parkes Shire Concert Band won the Christmas cover competition for the December edition of the NSW Band Association’s magazine called The Music Stand.

Parkes band stalwart Ellen Tom said it was as exciting as “being on the cover of the Rolling Stone!"

The band is celebrating this milestone with a free anniversary concert at 2pm on Sunday at the Parkes Services Club, which also features the the historic Fire & Rescue NSW Band, Orange Regional Conservatorium Wind Ensemble and the participation of nearby regional bands.

KEYWEST

This Swing Band was formed in 1999 by conductor Peter Poole, who was the music development officer employed by Parkes Shire Council, to meet the needs of the advanced musicians of the Parkes Shire Concert Band. This was to enhance their performance skills.

The Band has performed at various community events. Jazz festivals at Dubbo, Parkes and Forbes, Federation Concerts at Parkes and Forbes in 2001, civic functions, art shows at Parkes and Bogan Gate, and various fundraisers.

All the musicians perform and play solos in many styles - jazz, rock and roll, Latin, and pop.

Keywest also played for the Federation Ball at Trundle in September 2001.

WHERE TO CALL HOME

As Brian Symonds remembers the PSCB accommodation history:

In the late 1950s I joined the Parkes Town Band.

We met in an old shop in Welcome Street opposite Venus and Cowell which is now the Post Office car park. In the early sixties the band had outgrown the accommodation and saved enough money to purchase the old RSL Bowling Club building that was situated where ALDI now is.

With funds raised by the band it was shifted to the park where the new pavilion now stands.

This was refurnished and modified by volunteer labour and the band building funding, which I believe the provision was that council would maintain the building.

Water had collected under the building and undermined its foundations, eventually damaging the building and council finally condemned it. Temporary accommodation was rented from the RTA using the vacant Jehovah Witness Hall on the corner of Mitchell and Clarinda streets.

When Peter Poole was appointed music director, by PSC, he organised to relocate the band to the top of the swimming pool building where it is today. The building was modified with a store room added, carpet was laid with contribution from the band and air conditioners fitted, paid for by the band from funds saved from a building fund the band had built-up with fundraising.

FUN FACT

A fun fact from band member Loki Ramsay:

Do you know the difference between a brass band and a concert band?

A brass band is a band consisting of only brass instruments and percussion. They are a traditionally English band but commonly found here in Australia too.

Interestingly, they don't have trumpets either due to how brass bands developed but also because of the brashness of the sound.

Instead, they typically have around 10 cornets, which are like trumpets but typically smaller and more mellow.

A concert band can have any instrument and typically plays less traditional music. They include woodwinds, brass, strings, percussion and any other instrument you can name!

It's due to the change from being a brass band to being a concert band that banding has been able to continue in Parkes as more than half of our players wouldn't be able to join brass bands.

FIRST BAND CONDUCTOR

Thanks to the dedicated volunteers at the Henry Parkes Museum, they unearthed the story of the Parkes Brass Band's first conductor, Robert Thomas Slater-Budd.

Better known as Bob Budd he was born at Watsons Bay in Sydney on 6 June, 1844, and died in Parkes on 1 March, 1916 at age 71.

As a young man he went to Young to find his fortune as a goldminer. He met his wife Susan Beck and they married on 14 October 1868.

The couple had 12 children. In honour of his first daughter (1874) he planted a pine tree outside their home in lower Currajong Street in Parkes. This tree is still standing today.

Bob Budd became a well known identity of the town - he was the night watchman and bell ringer. His bell and clacker are in the display cabinet. He was one of the first firemen in the fire brigade and also played in the brass section of the Town Band.

For many years he was sexton at the cemetery, his duties were to maintain the cemetery and dig the grave site.

Robert Thomas Slater-Budd's resting place is in the Church of England portion of the Parkes Cemetery.

There is a display of the Parkes Shire Concert Band's history at the Henry Parkes Museum in celebration of their 30th anniversary where the community and visitors can view it. Thank you to all for putting this together.