After eight weeks of rehearsals Frozen Junior officially opens this Friday and their first show is a sell-out.

With 46 of the most talented juniors in our district the show is set to be one to remember.

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society posted on their social media pages that all cast members have worked so hard for the past eight weeks battling the usual winter flus and giving up personal events and holidays.

"They are beyond ready to present one of the best shows you have ever seen."

The final dress rehearsal was held on 20 July ahead of a massive three weekends of productions.

Shows will be running from Friday, 25 July to Sunday, 10 August.

There has already been a large interest in the production with Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society adding an additional two shows to keep up with the demand.

If you haven't got your tickets yet you better get in as soon as possible as opening night has already sold out with the remaining shows filling up quick.

Frozen Junior is 100 per cent family friendly and suited to children of all ages so make sure to experience the fun and magic of this junior production.

Tickets are available via www.parkesmandd.com.au