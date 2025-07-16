One of Australia's most famous talent quests has began its search for the next big singing sensation and they could be hiding in Parkes.

Parkes is one of four locations in the Central West Australian Idol is particularly targeting with auditions and a call-out for entrants.

The other areas are Dubbo, Orange and Mudgee.

While the Seven Network hasn't specified to us here at the Parkes Champion Post if physical auditions will be taking place in Parkes and/or the remaining towns, they have said at this point they are doing virtual auditions for Australian Idol.

"We know the Central West is brimming with fresh talent and we'd love to showcase some of it in the next season of the show," Seven Network said.

"We're excited to see what the region has to offer and encourage performers of all genres to apply."

Interested performers from Parkes and towns nearby are being invited to fill out an application form which can be found at idolauditions.com.au/parkes and upload a video showcasing their talent.

Parkes, Dubbo, Orange and Mudgee all have their own site to access to make the process as easy as possible for entrants.

Seven Network said producers will then reach out with callbacks taking place this month over Zoom.

Is the next Australian Idol living in Parkes? We're hoping they do!

If you are interested make sure you apply and submit your best singing performance as you might just become the Central West's and the nation's next big star.