It’s been 30 years since the Parkes Shire Concert Band formed in 1995.

But the group has a long and proud history in the town with roots dating back to the 1890s as a brass band.

Here’s a little look back on the band over the last 30 years in particular.

The band has seen many members and conductors come and go, some as integral members of the band, such as Paul Dawson, Esther and Mal Bruce, Mitch Richards and the Quinn family.

Over the 30-year period many local families have been members of the Parkes Shire Concert Band and Parkes Town Band.

At the end of 2024 the Parkes Shire Concert Band won the Christmas cover competition for the December edition of the NSW Band Association’s magazine called The Music Stand.

Parkes band stalwart Ellen Tom said it was as exciting as “being on the cover of the Rolling Stone!"

The band is celebrating this milestone with a free anniversary concert at 2pm on Sunday at the Parkes Services Club, which also features the the historic Fire & Rescue NSW Band, Orange Regional Conservatorium Wind Ensemble and the participation of nearby regional bands.