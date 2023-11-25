Parkes Champion-Post
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Cafe Aglio E Olio reopens in Parkes despite two fires

Christine Little
November 25 2023 - 1:00pm
After a year and a half and two fires, Cathy and Vittorio Murda have finally been able to reopen their restaurant-cafe Cafe Aglio E Olio, and it's now in Parkes. Photo by Christine Little
If there's one couple who knows how important it is to push forward and not give up, to overcome adversity and remain optimistic, it's Cathy and Vittorio Murda.

