Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Demolition begins on fire-damaged cafe in Court Street

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 10 2023 - 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost four months after a devastating fire ripped through the former premises of the Bent Restaurant, the site is now starting to be demolished.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.