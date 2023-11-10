Demolition begins on fire-damaged cafe in Court Street

Almost four months after a devastating fire ripped through the former premises of the Bent Restaurant, the site is now starting to be demolished.
Work to take down the historic but significantly damaged building on the corner of Court Street and Currajong Street began on Tuesday with the removal of the steel roof and paneling.
Demolishing the building itself will take place in the days to come.
The former restaurant operating as Bent for a number of years before it became the Court Street Cafe - and was soon to open as a new Italian restaurant called Cafe Aglio e Olio - was gutted by fire in the early hours of July 19.
Cafe Aglio e Olio was only 10 days out from opening before the business owners and the motel owner heard the heartbreaking news.
The Court Street Motel located on the same premises next door was untouched by the fire and its occupants evacuated at the time.
NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW fire investigators had been investigating the fire.
