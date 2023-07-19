Update - 1pm Thursday, July 20
Fire investigators have arrived from Sydney to learn what caused the fire that engulfed the former Bent Restaurant and cafe in the early hours of Wednesday.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW captain Craig Gibson said such investigations will take time, before they know what exactly caused the fire.
Firefighters from three units, including Forbes, were called to the building fire on the corner of Court Street and Currajong Street at 3.13am.
On arrival they found the restaurant and reception well alight.
They also discovered the two bedrooms inside the premises had people sleeping in there at the time the fire ignited.
"Thanks to a working smoke alarm these occupants were alerted to a fire and made the first 000 call," Mr Gibson said.
The adjacent Court Street Motel was also evacuated.
"Everyone got out safely, including the people in the building (on fire) and there was no damage to the motel," Mr Gibson said.
Multiple hose lines were operating to contain the fire, with firefighters in breathing apparatus gaining entry on the Court Street side of the building.
Parkes Rural Fire Service volunteers were also called to assist.
"The fire was very intense with a large fuel load. The ceiling and roof collapsed early on in the incident which made fire fighting hard," Mr Gibson said.
Firefighters remained on scene all day extinguishing hot spots.
Fire and Rescue NSW's investigation unit travelled up from Sydney yesterday afternoon and began investigations using drone footage and with the help of their canine.
They will work with police on the incident.
Mr Gibson said crews left scene in the hands of fire investigators at 5.30pm.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW thanked the public for its understanding with road closures and detours that were in place for the majority of the day.
Earlier - 9.45am Wednesday, July 19
The former Bent Restaurant and Court Street cafe premises has been gutted by fire.
Its cause is unknown yet.
Currajong Street has been closed between Church Street and Browne Street and remains closed, with diversions in place for drivers.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called to the vacant premises on the corner of Court Street and Currajong Street when the building was fully alight at 3.15am on Wednesday.
The fire has now been extinguished.
The Court Street Motel located on the same premises appears to be untouched by the fire.
A section has been cordoned off and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Multiple emergency services, including firefighters, police and Essential Energy workers remain on site and police have established a crime scene.
As at 9.45am this morning, firefighters and investigators have not had a chance to assess the extent of damage to the building or locate its origin just yet.
"They've had a lot of work to do so at some stage they'll go in and have a closer look at where the fire started and how," Parkes Police Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
