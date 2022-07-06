Parkes Champion-Post

Forbes Shire Council prepares Spotlight building for demolition

By Newsroom
July 6 2022 - 8:00pm
BEYOND REPAIR: A fire in March caused substantial damage to the Spotlight building in the Homemaker Centre in Forbes, forcing Forbes Council to arrange its demolition.

Work to demolish the former Forbes Spotlight building is beginning.

