Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Dr Richard Draper named national GP of the Year

By Newsroom
November 3 2023 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dr Richard Draper has been named the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) national GP of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.