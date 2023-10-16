Parkes Champion-Post
Dr Richard Draper named NSW / ACT GP of the Year

October 16 2023 - 2:47pm
Dr Richard Draper was presented with the NSW GP of the Year award by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.
Dr Richard Draper has been named NSW / ACT GP of the Year by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Local News

