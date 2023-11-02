Parkes Champion-Post
Insurance Council of Australia in Parkes, Molong and Eugowra to assist with claims

By Newsroom
November 2 2023 - 12:24pm
Just some of the devastation caused by the floods in Forbes and Eugowra last November.
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers are continuing to work with customers in the Parkes, Eugowra and Molong areas following last year's floods.

