The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers are continuing to work with customers in the Parkes, Eugowra and Molong areas following last year's floods.
The ICA says more than 90 per cent of all claims from the November 2022 flood event are now closed and insurers are actively working through the remaining claims.
They will be in Parkes, Eugowra and Molong next week to assist insurance customers with their claims.
This will be the fourth community consultation held in the region by the ICA and insurers since the floods devastated the community almost one year ago, causing $246 million worth of insured damage.
Since the flood, insurers have received close to 14,750 claims, including more than 7000 home property claims, 4350 home contents claims and 830 motor vehicle claims.
The in-person meetings are an opportunity for customers to discuss their claim directly with their insurer at a time that suits.
The meeting details are:
Policyholders from surrounding areas are also encouraged to book an appointment. To check appointment availability and to book go to www.insurancecouncil.com.au/Bookings.
"The severity of the floods in Central West NSW is evident in the scale of damage caused and the ongoing effects on impacted communities one year on," Insurance Council of Australia CEO Andrew Hall said.
"The Insurance Council of Australia and insurers have been hosting regular community consultations in the region to assist those most vulnerable with their insurance claims.
"We continue to organise community consultations because of the real value it offers impacted policyholders, which are safe and accessible forums to raise concerns directly with their insurer.
"We know that the road to recovery isn't always easy, but this is a way for the industry to show up for their customers and the broader community."
