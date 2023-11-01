Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

NSW Government commits $50 million for Central West communities impacted by 2022 floods

By Newsroom
November 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib addressing media with MP Phil Donato, Eugowra resident Grace Katon and Minister Paul Scully in Eugowra earlier this year. File picture
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib addressing media with MP Phil Donato, Eugowra resident Grace Katon and Minister Paul Scully in Eugowra earlier this year. File picture

The NSW Government has committed $50 million for Central West communities impacted by last year's devastating floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.