Parkes-based Wiradjuri artist Ronda Sharpe has opened her first exhibition in Dubbo at its Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC) titled Interwoven Connections as part of the HomeGround program.
Interwoven Connections is a fibre art exhibition that explores Ronda's connections to Wiradjuri culture, country, artefacts and Mother Earth. The exhibition is on display from November 4 to January 14.
Ronda's art incorporates recycled mediums and natural fibres, combined with cultural weaving practices to explore the links between Wiradjuri culture and our current throwaway society.
Interwoven Connections is a body of work that explores Ronda's journey of reconnecting and embracing her unspoken and lost Wiradjuri cultural identity, as she reflects on the ongoing role that cultural artefacts play in the survival and resilience of the voices of the Aboriginal community.
"This exhibition has encouraged me to expand my art practice, explore recycled, natural mediums to create a series of contemporary woven sculptured art forms that acknowledges my Wiradjuri culture and provides a visual narrative of the traditional tools used by my ancestors and 'Yindayamarra' (respect) for Mother Earth," Ronda said.
"My practice focuses on caring for country and exposing our current throwaway society practices by combining the use of repurposed mediums such as data and electrical cables destined to land fill and combining natural elements found on country."
READ MORE:
WPCC curator Mariam Abboud said Ronda's body of work pays homage to cultural and contemporary Wiradjuri practices as she repurposes manmade material into the form of cultural artefacts.
"Her practice reaffirms the resilience, strength and survival of the First Nations cultural identity," she said.
"The exhibition's intent is to strengthen and reiterate Ronda's own ties, utilising weaving as an element to physically and metaphorically reconnect to her own lost cultural identity."
As part of the exhibition, art lovers will be able to join Ronda and curator Mariam in a conversation about the works. This event will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 4. To register for the event visit 123tix.
The HomeGround program supports the continued growth of a professional creative sector through training and professional development, as well as developing opportunities for creative co-working, mentorship and networking and professional development. It's supported by Orana Arts, and sponsored by Wingewarra Dental.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.