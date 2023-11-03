Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes artist Ronda Sharpe opens first exhibition at Western Plains Cultural Centre titled Interwoven Connections

By Newsroom
November 3 2023 - 12:54pm
Parkes-based Wiradjuri artist Ronda Sharpe with one of her artworks in the Interwoven Connections exhibition. Photo supplied
Parkes-based Wiradjuri artist Ronda Sharpe has opened her first exhibition in Dubbo at its Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC) titled Interwoven Connections as part of the HomeGround program.

Local News

