If you've noticed splashes of pink around town it's because Pink Up Parkes is officially underway.
The month-long campaign is part of the Pink Up Your Town initiative to raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation and its Breast Care Nurses.
Pink Up Parkes is getting involved through our amazing businesses and community groups dressing up their shops, donning some pink and decorating, and holding fundraisers.
It began on Sunday with our own McGrath Foundation Breast Care Nurse Dianne Green hosting another Mini Field of Women at Lions Park where attendees could write messages to hang on the little pink silhouettes spread out around the park.
There was also some morning tea and McGrath Foundation fundraising merchandise available.
It attracted a great turn-out for the start of Pink Up Parkes.
Here are our photos and photos shared from social media from the start of the campaign. Stay tuned there's plenty more to come with most pink events still to take place.
We've listed the first lot of events registered in our earlier story on the campaign here.
To stay up to date with fundraisers, events and other updates, follow the Pink Up Parkes social media pages and website.
