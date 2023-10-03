"You have not been forgotten."
That's the message from Parkes' community service clubs who are coming together in a town-wide effort for our flood-affected residents to do what they do best - provide support.
Anglicare and Parkes Action Club have combined forces to bring a Flood Recovery Day to the Parkes Racecourse on Saturday, October 28.
And they're involving as many community groups and organisations as possible to make it a day that's meaningful and relaxing, and one where people can reconnect with one another.
"It will be almost 12 months to the anniversary of the flood, and this is our way of letting those who endured hardship know they have not been forgotten," president of the Parkes Action Club Don Jewell said.
Coordinator of Anglicare services and emergency relief support in Parkes, Ann Olson said the event is a day to talk.
"It's a restart... A day out on the green, that's what it's all about," she said.
"This is a day for residents from out at Bindogundra, down to Tichborne and out on the Wellington Road.
"It's going to be a lifetime of recovery and we want them to know we're all here to help."
The day has been made possible thanks to a $20,000 grant from Anglicare who, in a special study, identified three communities in the region that were suffering from "disconnection" after the devastating November 2022 floods.
The communities were Eugowra, Cootamundra and Parkes.
October 28 will see the involvement of Parkes Rotary Club, Parkes VIEW Club, Parkes Que Club who is providing food, Parkes CWA providing morning and afternoon tea and the Parkes Jockey Club the live music.
Craft Corner will be there offering planting and potting gifts, the Parkes Pottery Club will be giving a pottery workshop and there will be a painting workshop and face painting for the kids.
Parkes Services Club will be serving pulled pork buns all day and Bunnings is providing the marquees and gifts for residents.
Anglicare partner and volunteer organisation Thread Together, which collects end-of-line brand new stock from fashion retailers to prevent excess clothing from ending up in landfills and re-routs it to those who need it most, will be there too offering new garments.
Entry will be by invitation to residents only hit by the floods so groups can effectively reach-out to those who have been subject to damage in the Parkes area.
Invitations will be sent out by Anglicare and Parkes Action Club.
"It will bring back memories for some," Don said.
But Ann added the funding from Anglicare has also allowed them to arrange every private counsellor from here to Orange to attend the day.
"The value of this day is enormous, the input into this day is enormous," she said.
"I hope they feel acknowledged, I hope they know we haven't forgotten them.
"We're going to continue to support them, that's the big message, and if they still need help they just need to speak out."
Don said combining with Anglicare to make this day a reality was the "logical thing" for him and his team.
"Immediately after the flood we thought what can we do? We were trying to think of the most effective way we can respond to our community," he said.
"If we combine [with Anglicare] we can do bigger things and better things, we were both after the same goal."
Ann said they were really happy to have a collaboration with a service club of the Parkes Action Club's capability and calibre, who have provided many community events over the years.
