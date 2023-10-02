Who is Parkes? That's the question the Parkes Community Arts (PCA) is asking.
The group has made it their theme for a very special, upcoming photography exhibition.
In December the town will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the naming of Parkes.
To help to mark the special occasion PCA is hosting the Who Is Parkes? photography exhibition and the whole community is invited to join in on answering this question.
"We often get asked where is Parkes but very rarely Who Is Parkes?" PCA chairperson Deb Jones said.
"Who are the everyday people who make up our town and shire?
"We hope everyone will get involved and take a photo of their favourite person.
"It's not about the famous but all of us telling the beautiful stories of ordinary people."
The exhibition will open in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre on December 1.
Entries are open to anyone of any age in the Parkes Shire and can be sent to parkesarts@gmail.com by October 31.
"There is a limit of two entries per person and we are asking people to write a sentence or two saying why they have chosen this person to photograph," Deb said.
"You don't have to be a professional photographer so get your cameras or phones out and snap a local!"
For more information go to www.facebook.com/PCAFestival.
