October is here and so is the start of Pink Up Parkes, the month-long campaign that aims to raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation and their Breast Care Nurses.
The Pink Up Parkes committee is out in force encouraging as many businesses, schools, sporting clubs, community organisations and individuals in Parkes to get involved over the month of October by dressing up, pinking-up your shopfront and hosting an event.
It's not too late to register.
Secretary Marg Applebee said they have 20 businesses registered so far for the cause and they're encouraging for more events.
"We're leaving most of the events up to the community this time to take the pressure off the committee," she said.
"We're hoping for more people to get involved by dressing up their business and hosting functions.
"You can sign-up anytime throughout October and it's easy."
Parkes first held a Pink Up Your Town campaign in 2019, raising more than $36,000 to help fund more McGrath Foundation Breast Care Nurses for communities. Parkes is very fortunate to have their own Breast Care Nurse in Dianne Green .
Marg said they're aiming to raise $20,000 this year.
The Parkes Community Arts group will work their usual magic this Saturday, on the eve of the first day of October, and add their touch - a pink touch - down the main street.
Then it all begins from Sunday, which is also the day the committee will launch their ticket sales for the Pink Up Parkes dinner on October 28 at the Parkes Services Club. These can be purchased from 123Tix.
Last year the dinner was sold out with 230 people filling out the services club for the fundraising night.
People can follow the Pink Up Parkes Facebook page for regular updates on events and those involved. To get involved, register and/or donate, head to the Pink Up Parkes website.
The following are events so far taking place during Pink Up Parkes.
October 1 - Mini Field of Women at Lions Park
Breast Cancer Network of Australia's (BCNA) Mini Field of Women returns to Lions Park this Sunday from 9.30am-11:30am. Dianne Green has been hosting the event since becoming a McGrath Breast Care Nurse in 2011. The day is an opportunity to show support for those diagnosed with breast cancer within our community while sharing a cuppa and some home cooking.
One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia. The pink lady silhouette signifies support to the people affected by breast cancer and all those around them. To further support the BCNA and the McGrath Foundation, merchandise will be available on the day for purchase (cash only). A morning tea will be available for a gold coin donation and all community members are welcome to attend.
October 8 - dragon boating on Lake Endeavour
From 9am-11.30am, dress in pink and come and try dragon boating with the Parkes Dragon Boat Club, followed by a pink morning tea. Wear a cap and closed-in shoes that may get wet. Bring a water bottle. They will supply paddles, sunscreen and life jackets.
October 14 - Pink croquet
Parkes Croquet Club is pinking up between 9.30am-12.30pm to raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation.
October 21 - Homegrown Parkes in Cooke Park
An extraordinary homegrown extravaganza returns on October 21 from 9am-2pm. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience filled to the brim with captivating workshops, mind-blowing demonstrations showcasing the best of local produce, an array of vibrant stallholders championing the community, animal displays, tantalizing food vendors serving up delectable delights, and an abundance of heart-pounding children activities that will have them jumping for joy! This event will also be 'pinking-up' as part of Pink Up Parkes month.
October 24 - Pink bowls
The Parkes Ladies Bowling Club is hosting a pink bowls day during their social bowls.
October 28 - Pink Up Parkes dinner
Held at the Parkes Services Club with local artist Gracey Denham-Jones performing. Tickets go on sale on October 1 via 123Tix. More details to come.
First weekend in November - Pink Stumps Day
Just outside October the Parkes and District Cricket Association is hosting a Pink Stumps Day for the McGrath Foundation.
