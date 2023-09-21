It's been the talk of the town, at least in the north-west, and now the former Parkes Hospital site will be redeveloped into 32 residential blocks.
The development application to subdivide the site in Coleman Road from two lots to 32 lots, as well as complete earthworks, install retaining walls and construct two new roads, came before Parkes Shire Council's ordinary monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The applicant and owner of the site is Parkes Shire Council.
Councillors unanimously agreed to approve the DA.
Mayor Neil Westcott said the proposal is a major project for Parkes and that they've been waiting a long time for it, with the area's redevelopment into housing first announced in 2015.
The former hospital was demolished in 2016, with two associated community health buildings retained and converted into a childcare facility and the other a community centre. The site has an approximate area of 4.4 hectares and is zoned R1 General Residential with a minimum allotment size of 600 square metres.
See photos from the demolition of the old Parkes Hospital in 2016:
In his report tabled at the meeting, Director Planning and Community Services Brendan Hayes said a key element of the proposed development is the undertaking of all bulk earthworks at the subdivision construction stage.
"At the completion of the subdivision each allotment will have positive fall to an adjacent street frontage, with shared boundary retaining walls to be constructed during the subdivision works phase," he wrote.
"A comprehensive analysis of the subdivision has been undertaken in relation to servicing, allotment layout and configuration, stormwater management and urban design."
The proposal also includes connecting each allotment to reticulated water and sewerage, telecommunications and vehicular access; each allotment will be graded to convey overland stormwater drainage to an adjacent road reserve and creating an onsite detention basin.
The assessment of the proposal was carried out by an external consultant to provide an appropriate level of transparency and probity.
Mr Hayes said it is considered the development will have positive outcomes for the Parkes Shire, providing employment throughout construction and creating attractive, affordable, well-located and market-responsive residential land.
The DA was publicly advertised for 28 days after it was lodged in July and adjoining neighbours were notified, with council receiving no submissions.
"This project within my neck of the woods has been a huge talking point for some time since the old hospital was demolished, and the fact that council received no submissions and we were notified twice... is a testament to the fantastic work put in by you and the team," Cr Bill Jayet told council staff.
Cr Ken McGrath asked if council would develop the whole area to start with or do it in stages, with Operations Director Ben Howard responding that the best approach would be to go to open market for civil constructors to deliver the entire project.
"At the moment if we just were to go and try and release five or eight boxes at a time we'd pay a higher premium for construction and deliverability," he said.
Cr Ken Keith OAM commended all the staff involved in the development.
"It's taken a little while looking through various iterations of how it might be done, and when you look at the block and you look at this proposed development, there's been some really innovative thinking and design work gone behind it that I think will deliver a really premium outcome for council and the community," he said.
"I just congratulate everyone involved to take that site with a big drop-off and some are becoming just a nice, gentle and even slope right across the whole block is really outstanding thinking."
