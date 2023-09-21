Parkes Champion-Post
Old Parkes Hospital site to be subdivided into 32 housing lots

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 21 2023
The old hospital site in Coleman Road has been a vacant block since 2016 and will be subdivided from two lots into 32 lots to make way for residential housing.
It's been the talk of the town, at least in the north-west, and now the former Parkes Hospital site will be redeveloped into 32 residential blocks.

