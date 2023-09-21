In a historic moment for NSW Combined Independent Schools rugby league, Parkes Christian School teacher Steve Hooper has been appointed coach of the under 16s girls team to make their debut at the Australian Secondary Schools Championships.
This significant event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 23, coinciding with the start of the school holidays.
Hooper's appointment is a testament of his expertise and dedication to the sport.
The NSWCIS 16s Girls Team will consist of 20 talented athletes representing independent schools from various regions throughout NSW.
To prepare for the national stage, the team has undergone intensive training, including two sessions on the Central Coast. These sessions were crucial in fine-tuning the skills and strategies that will be vital for success on the national stage.
"I'm honoured and excited to be coaching these talented young athletes," Hooper said with enthusiasm.
"Witnessing the under 16s girls participate in the Australian Championships for the first time is truly special.
"This is a significant moment for the sport, and I have no doubt that our team will give their all to represent NSW with pride."
The Australian Secondary Schools Championships will feature the NSWCIS 16s Girls Team competing against teams from various states and territories, including NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, Victoria, Queensland, ACT, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
It all takes place at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium with NSWCIS first taking on Western Australia in Pool A round 1 at 12.50pm on Saturday.
There are six rounds in total which continue on Monday.
This multi-state competition offers a unique opportunity for young athletes to showcase their talent and represent their schools and regions on a national platform.
The inaugural inclusion of a dedicated category for the under 16s girls marks a significant milestone in recognising the talent in female rugby league players. This development highlights the growing popularity and recognition of female rugby league players in the country.
The NSWCIS 16s Girls Team aims to set an example for future generations of female athletes, inspiring them to pursue their rugby league dreams.
As the NSWCIS 16s Girls Team prepares for this historic event, the Parkes Christian School community extends their warmest congratulations to Steve Hooper on his appointment as coach.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.