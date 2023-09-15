Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Paint Parkes REaD Reading Day turns 25 in 2023, see the photos

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes held its 25th Paint Parkes REaD Reading Day in the CBD on Friday, culminating in three days of celebrations for its silver anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.