Parkes held its 25th Paint Parkes REaD Reading Day in the CBD on Friday, culminating in three days of celebrations for its silver anniversary.
The town hosted the National Literacy Conference the two days prior on September 6 and 7, with a number of delegates staying on to witness and enjoy how the birthplace of the reading movement comes together for the event.
With many smiling faces and characters, above are our photos from the day.
The Paint Parkes REaD team also hosted a 25th anniversary celebration dinner on the evening of September 7 at the Parkes Services Club.
You can read the full story and see the photos from the night here.
More photos from events from around the Parkes Shire:
There's plenty more photos where these came from and all can be found in the multimedia section on our website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.