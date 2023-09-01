It's not known to be the best agricultural show west of the Blue Mountains for nothing! This year's Parkes Show was a great spectacle with some new and returning favourite attractions, drawing in large crowds over three days.
Crowds flocked to the Parkes Showground as it came alive for another year, the whole vicinity buzzing with activity on the main day on Tuesday. We were there to capture some of the action.
See our photos of the scenes from the Tiny Tots competition at the Parkes Show, as well as the official opening and the Young Woman of the Year, Miss Teenager and Rural Ambassador announcements on Tuesday afternoon here.
Also don't forgot to check out our photos from the remaining agricultural shows in the Parkes Shire held throughout August:
