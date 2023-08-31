Lydia Lovell is our Young Woman of the Year, while Abby Lander took out the Miss Teenager title and Joel Maguire the Rural Ambassador at the Parkes Show official opening on Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile earlier in the day, in the Tiny Tots competition, Master Stockman 6-10 years went to Joey Hazelton (8), Junior Showgirl 6-10 years is Charlotte Smith (7), Junior Showgirl 3-5 years Elke Townsend (5) and Master Stockman 3-5 years Sonny Lock (3).
Large crowds flocked to the Parkes Showground as it came alive for another spectacular Parkes Show over the last three days.
The whole vicinity was buzzing with activity on the main day on Tuesday. We were there to capture some of the action.
See our photos above of the scenes from the Tiny Tots competition, the official opening and the Young Woman of the Year, Miss Teenager and Rural Ambassador announcements on Tuesday afternoon.
Another Parkes Show photo gallery full of the action from around the showground coming shortly.
In the meantime, have you seen our photos from the remaining agricultural shows in the Parkes Shire?
