Young Woman, Miss Teenager and Tiny Tots winners announced at Parkes Show

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated August 31 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 8:30pm
Lydia Lovell is our Young Woman of the Year, while Abby Lander took out the Miss Teenager title and Joel Maguire the Rural Ambassador at the Parkes Show official opening on Tuesday afternoon.

