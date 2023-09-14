Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Parkes Reading Day founders celebrated and recognised on 25th anniversary

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated September 14 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 7:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Without the community this would never have happened," said the former Parkes Christian School principal Judy Huda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.