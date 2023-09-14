"Without the community this would never have happened," said the former Parkes Christian School principal Judy Huda.
Judy is one of the founding members of the Parkes Reading Day movement who attended Thursday night's 25th anniversary Paint Parkes REaD celebration dinner and spoke about its special and vital creation.
"And it wouldn't have been so successful without the driving force behind Rhonda Brain," she said as dinner guests applauded.
Rhonda went to great lengths each year to achieve extraordinary outcomes and attractions for reading day and what eventually became a national Paint The Town REaD campaign and organisation - like convincing the then Great Southern Rail to include a dedicated train carriage for the first book relay from Parkes to Broken Hill in 2005, and arranging the Reading Bug to jump out of an Australian Airforce plane. Not small ventures.
And she made it her year-round mission to promote the 'read to your baby and child from birth to kindergarten' initiative whenever and wherever possible.
With Parkes also hosting the Paint The Town REaD National Early Literacy Conference alongside its 25th celebrations, a civic reception hosted by Mayor Ken Keith OAM at the Cooke Park Pavilion on the evening of September 6 saw Rhonda recognised with a Star of Parkes Award.
The original Birth to Kindergarten/Paint Parkes REaD organising team were recognised at the dinner that took place at the Parkes Services Club - those being Sherree Rosser, Rhonda Harpley, Kath Funnell, Judy Elliott, Bill Cox, Jocelyn Tomlinson, Carolyn Butler, Kerrie Peden, Rhonda Brain and Judy Huda.
Of the 'originals', two who were missing were also acknowledged, former Parkes Early Childhood Centre director the late Lindy Farrant and former Parkes Public School principal the late Leanne Breaden.
"We've handed the baton over," Judy said.
"We thank Neighbourhood Central for the vital part they now play in Paint The Town REaD.
"...Now it's national and isn't that amazing for a country town? So we thank the community that this has gone on for 25 years."
The originals were invited back to the front of the room as retired Parkes East Public School principal Bill Cox cut the celebration cake.
Executive director of Paint The Town REaD Barbie Bates from the Blue Mountains recalled the first time she met Rhonda Brain and her team in those "absurd overalls" with splotches of red paint, as she stood before the room in her own red splotchy overalls.
Now they all wear them across the country after the initiative spread to involve more than 100 communities.
"I just want you to know that the movement you have started is going strong and entering its second generation," Barbie said.
A community in Western Australia and Paint The Gong REaD in Wollongong are celebrating their 10th anniversaries this year.
The night also included a performance by the Parkes Community Choir, 'Looking Back Through the Years' Power Point presentation and photo display, and a hilarious skit put on by MCs Mark Young and Neil Westcott, and Mayor Ken Keith and Cr Bill Jayet as the 'Ugly Sisters' and Rachael Westcott as Cinderella before the 100-plus guests.
Neil said it's been 12 years since they last performed that skit and it was one they took to Martin Place in Sydney to promote Paint The Town REaD one year.
The pleasant evening concluded with guests dancing to the sweet sounds of talented Parkes trio Amitie.
The conference on September 6 and 7 was a great success, with day one fittingly focusing on Welcome to Country and Aboriginal storytelling on what was Indigenous Literacy Day.
Attendees enjoyed lunch at the CSIRO Parkes Dish, Murriyang before a lucky few had a hay ride. They spent the rest of the day at Bushman's Hill with a smoking ceremony, Aboriginal dancing and storytelling.
On day two Paint The Town REaD patron Linda Hurley paid a visit to the town with husband Governor General David Hurley where they also stopped in for lunch with Parkes Shire school students and a ride on the Dish.
