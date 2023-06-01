"Reading is paramount" and "believe in yourself" were the special messages country music stars Tania Kernaghan and Jason Owen were spreading while in Parkes this week.
The award-winning artists, who are touring country NSW to promote their just-released second single together Let Your Love Flow, visited Holy Family Primary School on Tuesday as part of their travels.
It's one of four schools they've visited on this trip, also stopping in at Orana Heights Public School in Dubbo, Forbes North Public School and Young North Public School.
They'll also be performing at the Parkes Leagues Club on Friday night (June 2).
With the duo both from rural areas themselves - Jason from Albert and Tania from Albury - and having chased their individual dreams, they wanted to speak with students about pursuing their dreams, no matter what they may be and no matter where they are from.
Tania and Jason said they wanted to inspire other rural students by sharing their story about growing up in the bush and messages of positivity, self-belief and the value of hard work.
Tania also spoke about the importance of reading, saying that even as a singer reading is vital - the moment very fitting given Parkes is the birthplace of the Paint the Town REaD Reading Day initiative which just so happens to be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year in September.
"Reading is paramount, if you can read you can do anything," Tania said.
"It all starts with being able to read."
And Jason spoke about his charity Doin' It for Rural Aussie Kids, an all-inclusive charity helping the next generation in rural communities throughout the country.
The visit wasn't complete without a few songs the pair performed, handing each student a colouring in book that features stories of rural people who have gone on to achieve their dreams, and a Q and A session that involved asking about everything from singing, favourite songs and instruments to 'why do you like country music so much?', 'where's your house?' and 'how old are you?'
In a touching finish, Tania and Jason presented principal Denise Gersbach and vice principal Andrew Berger a guitar, and signed it, so students could learn how to play it.
Tania and Jason said it was a lot of fun visiting and talking to the students, and thanked the school for welcoming them in.
"When I saw how the kids were when we sang Take Me Home, Country Roads, I don't think my heart could have got any more full of joy and happiness," Tania said.
"It's all been totally fulfilling."
"It was great to see the kids react to and know some classic country music," Jason added.
READ MORE:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.