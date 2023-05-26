The annual Parkes East Public School fete has been a major success yet again.
The school hosted its big day on May 20 with all the stalls and fun the community has come to expect.
Fairy floss, the jumping castle, hair braiding, cupcake decorating and coin toss all kept the kids entertained while the adults enjoyed browsing plants, cake stall and of course getting a real coffee.
A well-supported auction had some incredible donated items up for offer.
Here are just some of the scenes our photographer captured on the day. Did we take your photo?
