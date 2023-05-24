Trundle Central cracks the big time with Sydney Royal egg success

It's official: Trundle Central School's hens produce some of the best eggs in the country.
The school brought home a blue ribbon from Sydney Royal Easter Show, winning the School (Commercial) Egg Laying Competition's egg category.
Agriculture teacher Heather Earney says it's been a school and community effort to raise the hens and prepare them for show.
"It wouldn't have happened without the community," Ms Earney added, a community member cares for them through the holidays.
Schools nominate for the competition and receive six hens from the Royal Agricultural Society a number of months before the big event.
They then select three to send to Sydney for the Royal Easter Show.
"They collect the eggs for the first 10 days of the show and then they have a competition: how many eggs they laid, how even the eggs were, they crack some eggs and do some measurements," Ms Earney said.
The chickens were raised by the Year 9/10 ag class and students who selected the project as their interest elective - but primary school students also helped handle them.
Those who chose raising the hens as their interest elective - about 11 - also entered a project on how they looked after the chickens and what happens in the industry.
They regularly handled, checked and weighed the hens to monitor their health.
Ms Earney says the quality of the eggs can be attributed to good feed as well as their freedom to free range through the school.
Now the prize-winning chickens are home their eggs will be used to help Trundle Central's food technology classes make some incredible cakes and meringues!
