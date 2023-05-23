Parkes Champion-Post
Life-changing stories shared at Trundle Central

By John Southon, Trundle Central School Principal
Updated May 24 2023 - 10:05am, first published May 23 2023 - 3:16pm
Trundle Central School principal John Southon with Greg Fisher and Ian Roberts. Picture supplied
Trundle Central School was honoured by a visit from icons of the LGBTIQA+ community, former Australian Rugby league player Ian Roberts and businessman and chairperson of the Qtopia Museum Sydney, Greg Fisher.

