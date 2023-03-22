It was another weekend of looking to the past but to the future as well - this time in Peak Hill.
The town's main street was buzzing from Friday to Sunday as Peak Hill opened its doors to its residents, those who once called the area home and curious visitors.
It was Back to Peak Hill and that's exactly what the crowds did. Old friends and families reunited, tales of times gone-by shared and school mates reminisced.
At the centre of the celebrations and gathering spot was the grand old lady the Carrington, which for decades had been laying dormant and is now mid-way through extensive renovations to revive it. The work has progressed enough for the doors to open to visitors and guests on the weekend, allowing them to stroll through and take in the once thriving, 129-year-old hotel.
Adding to the nostalgia were displays of historical memorabilia and artefacts, photos, newspapers and posters and photos of Peak Hill families.
About 400 people passed through the doors of the Carrington on Saturday, making for a great official opening and hub for the event.
Across the three days there were also open schools at Peak Hill Central School and St Joseph's Primary School with photo and history displays, and at the hospital, craft displays, breakfast and picnics, guided tours, live entertainment and the regional finals of the Australian National Busking Championships.
Some families and friends hadn't seen each other for decades until the weekend.
One example was Peak Hill Central School friends Yvonne McIntosh (nee Kneale) now of Forbes, Robyn Mitchell of Mackay, Patricia Holwell (nee Byrne) of Dubbo and Julie Green (nee Newbigging) of Parkes. Yvonne and Patricia hadn't seen Robyn and Julie since they left school in 1968.
Seeing one another on Saturday was a complete surprise and a joy.
While siblings and families who had moved away used the opportunity to come together in Peak Hill.
Chairman of the Carrington Association and the Peak Hill Community Consultative Committee, Susie Collett said residents were inspired to host the weekend to quash any perceptions people had that the town was withering away.
"I thought we've got to stop that. This (the weekend) is the stopping point," she said.
"Instead [the town] is turning its head to future opportunities.
"We are the same distance from Peak Hill to Parkes as Parkes is to Peak Hill and that there are people in Parkes [and further] who want to come out to the country.
"So open your restaurant, your shop, your cafe and even your farm."
Organisers of the weekend are seeking feedback from those who attended. There is a QR code on the Back to Peak Hill Weekend 2023 Facebook page or you can send an email to carrington.2869@gmail.com.
"Thank you to everyone from the schools, clubs, buskers, shops, organizations and Back to Peak Hill Weekend management committee who contributed so much energy to make the weekend such a success," organisers said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
