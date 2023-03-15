It started with a gate.
On March 11 and 12 families reunited, friendships were rekindled, school mates reminisced as Bogan Gate celebrated its 125th anniversary across a weekend full of special events.
During the late 1800s a gate was located on the boundary fence between Gunningbland Station and Burrawang Station to the west through which drovers moved sheep and cattle on a stock route to the Bogan River. It was known to staff as the 'Bogan gate'.
When the railway was established the settlement of what became the township was moved closer to the rail line and given the name of Bogan Gate, after this very gate.
A steel replica has been created - right down to the logs beneath it that would prevent stock and wagons from getting bogged - in the same spot in Rawson Road which, along with a plaque, were unveiled and kicked-off the 125 year celebrations on Saturday morning.
It was made possible thanks to funding from Northparkes Mines, and the help from Colin McKay, Colin and Andrew Britt and Ron Umbers in its rebuilding
The official opening was very well attended, mostly by former residents returning to their hometown especially for the occasion, and gave a taste of what was ahead for the weekend. One of laughs, stories and great affection and appreciation for a town they once called home.
"I was on top of the world," said Graeme Hunter, chairperson of the Bogan Gate 125 year Celebrations Committee.
"I was expecting in excess of 1000 people and we had about that."
After the opening, which included speeches from Mr Hunter and special guests Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM, Member for Orange Phil Donato and Member for Riverina Michael McCormack, the crowd flocked to the Bogan Gate Golf Club and showground for the Village Fair for the rest of the afternoon.
Sunday was just as significant with celebrations incorporating the 100-year commemoration ceremony of the iconic Bogan Gate Memorial Clock Tower and a special explanation from Bob Cock.
There was also the unearthing and opening of a 25-year-old time capsule in Memorial Park, with Lachlan Britt returning home especially to help open it as he was a Year 6 student from Bogan Gate Public School to help bury it during the town's 100-year celebrations.
Inside contained photos, letters and newspapers, including the Champion Post from 1997. Unfortunately about a litre of water had leaked inside the capsule and damaged its contents. Organisers dried them out ahead of the official opening so visitors could still have a look.
Among the art and craft workshops and memorabilia display, was also the reenactment of one of Neville Jennings' 1960s classes. Neville, who is now 84 and lives in Murwillumbah, was excited to return to Bogan Gate where he started his teaching career at just 19 years old. In his first year he had 46 students and taught at Bogan Gate Public from 1961-63.
Mr Hunter received glowing praise for his speech given at the opening of the celebrations on Saturday morning. He's kindly shared it with us and below is a summarised version.
I would like to acknowledge the original settlers to the district - the Treweekes, Francis Brothers, SL West, McKeowens, Hollibones, Carpenters, Christies, Hobsons, Thomas Lees, Billy Boles, HK Rawsons, D T Herberts, Colliers, Williamsons, Fergusons, Dwyers, Hodges, Scotts, Coombs, Todd, Black and McCoy, plus Gunningbland stations Tom, Horsley, Cummins, Seaborn and Ewen and Burrawang Kite, Morris and Thomas Edols.
We have gathered here to celebrate 125 years of Bogan Gate, Bogan Gate is actually a lot older than that as the owners of Burrawang and Gunningbland station put up a post and rail fence from the Army Camp Hill to the Foothills Hill in 1853 and this was the gate between the stations, so Bogan Gate is actually 160 years old. The importance of Bogan Gate cannot be underestimated, in the early droving days as the Bogan River is the only river in NSW which runs north-south instead of east to west. So all stock moving from south of the Lachlan to Queensland and vice versa would have passed through this gate.
So when the first hotel was built until the railway came through in 1897 the pub was also the Cobb & Co coach stop. There was also a school built on the site and there were a few shanties. There is even talk that a cemetery was established, there are supposed to be six graves there from 1889 to 1900.
Burrawang and Gunningbland stations grew into enormous tracks of leasehold land. Burrawang being 520,000 acres and Gunningbland 100,000 acres. In those days a lot of people would have been employed on these stations. It is interesting that in the early days the railway line only came as far as Molong so a wagon had to go all the way there to pick up the supplies.
When the railway lines came through in December 1896 a large parcel of land between Bogan Gate and the river was resumed off Burrawang for closer settlement. Settlers who drew blocks were Thomas Lees, Alex McKeowen, HK Rawson, DT Herbert, Mark Coombs, Hodges, Dwyers, Fergusons and Scotts... Prior to 1900 not much crop was grown and most was cut the hay, but after the railway line came through in 10 or 12 years there was thousands of acres under crop. Then when horses were replaced by tractors the acre under crop again multiplied by many times.
Bogan Gate grew very quickly and by 1910 to 1930 before the depression hit there were 700 people living in Bogan Gate, plus every farm had at least one employee and maybe two plus the farmers, so there were probably 2000 people living in the Bogan Gate district. It is not surprising then that there were two hotels, two general stores, two cafes, four fruit and veggie shops, two banks, refreshment rooms, two blacksmiths, two merchandise stores, butchers, bakers, saddlery, barbers, bootmaker, billiard rooms, dress shops, cake shops, post office, bike shop, even a guest house, five stock and station agents and later two garages and a couple of dairies and there was even a brick kiln down at the lagoon.
Everything was done on the railway, in 1913 113,000 bags of wheat were stacked beside the railway line, cattle 850 and sheep 38,500 were loaded into railway wagons and sent to Homebush to be sold and in that year 5299 people either got on or off the train at Bogan Gate.
Bogan Gate shows were always a very important part of the district, they started in 1907 on the recreation ground and went until 1947 except for the war years. Crowd of up to 1500 people would attend and also the Bogan Gate races. Sport has always been an important part of Bogan Gate with cricket tennis, rugby union, AFL, rugby league, golf and rifle shooting all playing an important part.
Then there was the Bogan Gate Hall which has always been a Hive of activity, especially during the First World War when every soldier that left was given a send-off. Now these were not just any night, there were up to 30 recitals, songs and overtures then a grand speech would be made and an inscribed watch would be presented to the soldier. They said they gave the soldier this because it would not matter where he was in the world he could look at his watch and remember Bogan Gate as his home. The courage of these young soldiers going off to war, although it is said that a lot of them looked on it as an adventure, it is amazing especially when 116 boys left the Bogan Gate district.
The Bogan Gate school which is now been in the present site for 100 years and before that a weatherboard building was there and there was a school down at Kadina. When Bogan Gate was at its heights, up to 130 students were attending the school. The school now has less than 10 students.
There was an interesting debate in the early years of Bogan Gate, people thought the township should have been built up on the hills on the Western end of the present town instead of down on the flat which is almost the swamp. In those early days the Progress Association was always writing to the shire complaining about the standard of the streets, many which were not even formed or gravelled so they were a quagmire in wet periods. Also there was a lot of typhoid fever around and there seems to be a lot of conjecture that the puddles of water in the street were helping to spread the disease.
The Progress Association fought hard to get a sanitary service in the town which were originally pans but then later on septic systems or put in every house. There was no town water until the early 60s, before that everyone relied on a tank for drinking and house water and if you wanted garden water you had to go down to the government dam and cart it home to your garden. Several residents made a living carting water.
The lagoon, from 1919 when the Lees' put a bank across the lagoon until 1950 when a big flood washed it away, the Lagoon was the town swimming pool. They had dug a deep hole near the edge and they had a diving board and a big swing. On a weekend in the middle of summer it was not uncommon to see 50 people swimming down there. The school even had swimming carnivals with swimming races, diving events and novelty events. There was a brick kiln set up and a greyhround dog track, the hare was powered by peddling a push bike. From 1919 to 1929 the lagoon was never dry.
When the depression hit in the 1930s a lot of people left the town and about the same time farmers changed from horses to tractors so there was not so much of a demand for farm labour. Cars became more prevalent, the roads were formed and gravelled so a trip to Parkes or Forbes was no longer a two-day event. This meant that people started to do their shopping in those towns instead of going to Bogan Gate, so the town started to dwindle away.
When the army camp was built in 1942 that did give the town a bit of a boost, but after it closed the town deteriorated even more until today when the only business left in the town is the hotel, plus the post office and a bit of a general store.
The only sport left played in the town is golf, although Andrew Britt's Rampant Rabbits cricket team in 2021 did manage to win back the Grinsted Cup, the last time they had it was in 1936. They won it again at the end of 2022. People may wonder what a rampant rabbit is but back in 1896 when the Australian polo team of Black, Pike, Balcomb and Foy played Englishman Will Ogilve, Breaker Morant, Ed McDonald and Paddy Ryan, the Australian team's emblem was a rampant crimson rabbit under a sprig of Bathurst burr and this has since been used as the cricket team's emblem.
It has given me great pleasure to be the chairman of the Bogan Gate 125 years celebrations and although I didn't probably realise what I was letting myself in for when I started and I said I would write a new book, thinking it might end up 120 pages, not 380 pages. It is one of the best things I have ever done in my life.
I would just like to thank the committee for all their help and I must also thank every one of those hundreds of people who have replied to my letter and newspaper article.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
