The 2023 NSW election is just days away. We've compiled everything you need to know in the Orange electorate: Where to vote, who's running, what they stand for and more ...
Our electorate comprises about 58,000 voters across Parkes, Forbes, Molong, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Milthorpe, Peak Hill, Blayney, and the town of Orange - across 16,982-square-kilometres.
Now in his seventh year representing the formerly-safe Nationals seat, incumbent Phil Donato is fighting for re-election. Seven candidates from as many parties have lodged bids to replace him.
The election will take place March 25, 2023. Early voting is now open.
Eight candidates are contesting the seat of Orange. They will appear on the ballot as follows:
Several residents from across the region are fighting for a seat in the upper-house. These include Orange man Scott Barrett (National Party), Wellington-born Wirajuri man Roy Ah-See (independent), and Bathurst Wirajuri woman Lynda-June Coe (NSW Greens).
Australian Community Media has collated the views, promises, and policies of each candidate on election issues flagged by undecided regional voters:
Pitch from Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers' Aaron Kelly ...
"As a long-standing member of the electorate of Orange, I believe there is more to do here.
I want to see the community grow and prosper. To do this, we must ensure all our community members can access the services they need.
Regional health is an issue across New South Wales, including Orange.
I want to see investment in health, particularly palliative care beds, so those at their most vulnerable can be with their family and loved ones when they need them most.
Another priority is removing the wage cap so those who work in health services have secure wages and greater job security.
Addressing the housing crisis and affordability is also an issue I would like to tackle if elected as the local member for Orange.
I want to see Orange grow, so we also need to make Orange an attractive place to visit. The return of greyhound racing to Orange would be a massive drawcard for the electorate.
The Greyhound Centre for Excellence would be a boom for the economy and jobs and increase the attraction for tourists to visit this great city.
If elected, I will have the support of colleagues in the Upper House who have a proven track record of delivering for regional and rural New South Wales."
Pitch from Labor's Heather Dunn ...
"I have lived in Orange for eight years and am a tax accountant at a local accounting firm. I live with my partner and our rescue dog Ammie Lou.
I have been a part of the Labor party for seven years and am the Orange Branch President and a member of the NSW Labor Women's Committee.
I will support the repair of healthcare, by fighting for nurse-to-patient ratios, working to retain and attract staff, properly funding mental health services, whilst also removing the wages cap.
I will work to repair our education system, fighting for the reintroduction of TAFE courses which have been cancelled, supporting apprentices and trainees, working with teachers to reduce admin times and the wages cap, providing early education employees with incentives to study, and building more preschools attached to both public and private schools.
I will fight to reduce the cost of living. This starts with better protection of tenants, outlawing no grounds evictions and rent-bidding, implementing a rental bond transfer scheme, and making it easier for tenants to have pets.
We have seen a reduction in social housing properties, and an increase in the social housing list, I will work to ensure there is a mandatory requirement for 30 per cent of all homes built on surplus government land be set aside for social, affordable, and universal housing.
This is the start of the improvements I want to see for the Orange electorate."
About 45 schools, churches, and community centres across the electorate will host democratic proceedings from now until voting day.
Forbes Town Hall
Parkes Early Voting Centre
Alectown Soldiers Memorial Hall
Bedgerabong Public School
Bogan Gate Public School
Eugowra Public School
Forbes High School
Forbes Tennis Club
Forbes Town Hall
Manildra Soldiers Memorial Hall
Middleton Public School
Orange Health Service
Orange High School
Orange Public School
Parkes Assemblies of God Hall
Parkes East Public School
Parkes Public School
Peak Hill Central School
Trundle War Memorial Hall
Tullamore Central School
The NSW Electoral Commission says: "At this election, you will be given two ballot papers to complete. The small ballot paper is for the Legislative Assembly, also called the lower house. The large ballot paper is for the Legislative Council, also called the upper house."
A video outlining the process can be found here.
